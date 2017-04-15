Owings Wins at Trail-Way
Trail-Way Speedway
Hanover, PA
Friday April 14, 2017
Hooiser Tire 358 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps): 1. 66A-Cody Fletcher[1]; 2. 35-Steve Owings[6]; 3. 19Z-Isaac Sneeringer[5]; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle[4]; 5. 28-Austin Kirby[3]; 6. 77-David Holbrook[7]; (DNS) 45-Colt White
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps): 1. 4-Dwight Leppo[3]; 2. 39-Jason Cunningham Jr[4]; 3. 28X-Steve Storrie[5]; 4. 10T-Brody Treaster[2]; 5. 77K-Steven Kisamore[7]; 6. 99-Joe Trone Jr[6]; 7. 10B-Brandon Noel[1]
A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings[3]; 2. 4-Dwight Leppo[2]; 3. 19Z-Isaac Sneeringer[5]; 4. 39-Jason Cunningham Jr[4]; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher[1]; 6. 77-David Holbrook[11]; 7. 28X-Steve Storrie[6]; 8. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle[7]; 9. 99-Joe Trone Jr[12]; 10. 28-Austin Kirby[9]; 11. 10B-Brandon Noel[14]; 12. 10T-Brody Treaster[8]; 13. 77K-Steven Kisamore[10]; (DNS) 45-Colt White