NCRA Sprints Look to Finally Open Season Saturday Night at 81 Speedway!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – April 23, 2017 – With Mother Nature not willing to cooperate with the season opening “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division, twice as a matter of fact, the tour will try once again to get their 28th consecutive season underway this coming Saturday night, April 29, at 81 Speedway in Park City.

Don Droud, Jr. will come into the divisions 28th consecutive season as the defending champion and will again be teamed with the Ochs Brothers Racing #1x. Last year Droud picked up a career-best three feature wins in route to a his first ever series championship by 40-points over six-time series champion C.J. Johnson.

Former two-time series champion Jeremy Campbell will look to open the season the same way he ended 2016, in the winner’s circle, as the Wichita, Kansas veteran reeled off three feature victories in a row and a solid third place finish in the final point standings.

For the seventeenth straight season, Jon Freeman will once again be back on the NCRA trail in quest for his first career series championship, as well Kingman, Kansas driver Jeff Stasa. Last year’s rookie of the year Forrest Southerland is also expected to be back with the tour in 2017.

After picking up his first ever Hutchinson Grand Nationals championship last year, Norman, Oklahoma’s Danny Wood will hit the road full-time with the series in search for his first ever series title.

This, as well as all series sprint car events, pays $2000 to win the night’s feature finale – unless otherwise noted.

For more information on the NCRA sprint car series, check out their official website www.racencra.com and their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Questions pertaining to this and any other series event can be answered by calling the series home office (316) 755-1781.

Gates at 81 Speedway will open at 5:00 PM on Saturday with race time slated for 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission prices are $15 for adults; free general admission for kids ages 12 and under.

81 Speedway is located north of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16, then 0.7 mile west on 77th street in Park City. For more race information contact the speedway office (316) 755-1781 and get daily updates by accessing their official facebook page: Race 81 Speedway and don’t forget to check out their new website www.race81speedway.com.