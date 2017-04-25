Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprints Stroll Into Caney Valley Saturday

By John Lemon

Tulsa Okla. (April 25, 2017) – The teams of the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Car Series have their GPS systems dialed in for the Caney Valley Speedway in Caney Kansas where round number two will take place in the chase for the 2017 Harold Leep Championship Trophy. Broken Arrow Oklahoma’s Alex Sewell was victorious at the season opener on April 15th at the Lawton Speedway and the winged crusaders are quite anxious to get to the next tour stop on the schedule.

The Caney Valley Speedway has been a track of frequent visits in the past few years for the series. You have to go back to 2010 when the series did not race at the 1/4-mile bullring and that was only due to a rain out. Promoter Kerry Gorby has been a solid ally of the 16 year old series and the streak looks to continue in 2017 as the series has three booked dates with the track. The Harold Leep Classic moves to Caney Valley this season and it takes place on May 27th & the sprints return to Caney Valley for the final time of the year during the Labor Day weekend (September 2nd).

Last seasons winners at the speedway were: Johnny Kent (June), Robert Sellers (July), Danny Smith (September) & Sheldon Barksdale (October). In addition, Sean McClelland took home $5000 in the inaugural Ameri-Flex Challenge in September. Caney Valley native and 2014 Ameri-Flex / OCRS Champion Andrew Deal is also a threat to win a series race anytime and is looking for his first home track score. Ironically, Deal is known for his bullring style of racing yet his two career wins in the series are on two of the fastest tracks the series competes on. Those tracks are the Oklahoma Sports Park and the Salina Highbanks Speedway. Local area fans would like nothing more than to see Deal win at home.

NUTZ n’ BOLTZ

Opening Numbers:

In the past 7 years (2010 – 2016), there have been a total of 35 “Top 5” feature positions. It is interesting to note that there have been 23 different drivers that have earned a top five finish in season openers. There was only one new top 5 driver this year and he won (Alex Sewell).

Of those 7 season openers, it helped to fly the number 4 or fly the “W”. Mike Goodman (4am – 2010), Kyle Cobb (4c – 2011) & Jame Passmore (4j – 2012) won openers while carding the “4”. Those flying the “W” that took season openers were: Harli White (17w – 2013) and Whit Gastineau with his 2w twice (2014 & 2016). Only 2 drivers have won the series title after winning the season opener the past 7 years: Passmore in 2012 & White in 2013.

He’s Got Ya Where He Wants Ya:

2-time defending series champion Robert Sellers had finishes of 6th (2016) and 19th (2015) for an average finish of 12.5 for the first race of the season only to come back and win titles. At the first event of the year at the Lawton Speedway, Sellers finished 18th. Guess the rest of the field is in for trouble now.

Change Of Pace:

Shane Sellers needed to change things up a bit and he has. In the first event of the last 3 seasons, Sellers failed to make the A-feature in 2014 & 2016 and while he made the feature in 2015, he was the first car (of 20) out of the race. In Lawton, Sellers found his stride and placed 2nd to Sewell. No word if the younger Sellers is walking around with a hare’s foot in his pocket.

Winners All Around:

A look at the starting field for the season opening A-Feature saw 10 former Ameri-Flex / OCRS A-Feature winners in the 20 car main event. Add Shayla Waddell who has won a couple of series features, 2016 Lawton Champion Kyle Ezell and a handful of additional Lawton Speedway feature winners and the pits were full of teams that could win on any given night.

Yellow Submarines:

Shayla Waddell debuted her Shane Carson tribute car at Lawton and the series got its first look at the Bruce Jennings replica that son Brandon was wheeling around. There was no mistaking the yellow rides these two young pilots drive. One thing is for certain, you can see them on the track even in the darkest shadows of the racetracks.

It’s No Joke Sonny:

When the first drivers meeting of the season broke up after the explanation of the Ameri-Flex Challenge II presented by Grand National Trailer took place, one driver walked up to a series official and said they thought the $3000 to win / $1000 to start race at the Salina Highbanks Speedway on August 26th that he heard about had to be some kind of joke. When it comes to getting cash in the pockets of race teams, we dont joke around.

It’s time to produce Thunder in the valley this Saturday night. We are bringing the show, you just gotta GO!

Here are your details:

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Cars plus support classes

Where: Caney Valley Speedway / Caney Kansas

When: Saturday April 29, 2017

Time: Gates open at 4:00p / Hot laps 6:30p / Racing begins 7:00p (OCRS drivers meeting at 5:45p)

Track Phone: (620) 330-0485

Track website: www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net

Directions: The track is just 0.8 mile west of the junction (intersection) of US 75 and US 166 on CR 1600.

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com