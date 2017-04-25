CH Motorsports and Chaney Contend for Win at Fremont During Season-Opening Weekend

Inside Line Promotions



FREMONT, Ohio (April 25, 2017) – Rob Chaney had a strong debut with CH Motorsports last weekend when the team opened the 2017 campaign at a pair of races in Ohio.

The action began on Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, where Chaney advanced from seventh to fifth place in an NRA Sprint Invaders heat race. That lined him up on the inside of the seventh row for the main event.

“I hadn’t raced since July of last year,” he said. “It was a good night for me to get in, run a 360 in Lima, somewhere I’ve raced a lot. All in all, it was a good first night. We felt like our car was good and it gave me a chance to get back in the swing of things. We were up to fifth late in the race and got tangled in someone else’s mess.”

Chaney had driven into the top five when the incident occurred in the closing laps. He was credited with a 17th-place result.

The weekend wrapped up on Saturday at Fremont, where Chaney qualified fifth quickest.

“We went out kind of late to qualify, which I don’t think hurt too bad,” he said. “We were fifth quick so that started us fifth in our heat race.”

Chaney picked up a pair of positions to finish third and make the feature inversion, which lined him up on the outside of the front row for the 30-lap main event.

“We got the lead and led most of the race,” he said. “We got some cautions that helped us early. I felt good, like I had a strong car. We got back into traffic with six laps to go when a lapped car did a 360. A car behind him checked up and I had to check up. It let Byron Reed slip by us and we ended up second. You never want to lose one you think you had a shot at winning.”

Chaney led the first 24 laps before the incident in traffic relegated him to a runner-up result. Here is a link to watch the main event: https://youtu.be/qcNi6aoXXhc.

“I don’t know what I would have done different,” he said. “In turns one and two you had to be committed to the top. Typically you don’t want to follow lapped cars. I felt like we needed to stay on the top. I guess it was a perfect storm.

“We’re still happy with the way the weekend turned out. I want to thank Janet Holbrook and Aaron Call for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to racing for more wins throughout the season.”

QUICK RESULTS –

April 21 – Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio – Heat race: 5 (7); Feature: 17 (13).

April 22 – Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 3 (5); Feature: 2 (2).

SEASON STATS –

2 races, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – J&J Auto Racing

Located in McKenzie, Tenn., J&J Auto Racing has manufactured sprint car chassis and racing parts for more than 40 years. For more information, visit http://www.JandJAutoRacing.com .

“J&J Auto Racing builds the nicest, highest-quality cars that are also the safest,” Chaney said.

CH Motorsports would also like to thank J&J Auto Racing, Winters Performance, KSE Racing Products, Wings Unlimited, Fisher Racing Engines, Weld Wheels, FK Rod Ends, Slade Shock Technology, Simpson Race Products and ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems for their continued support.

