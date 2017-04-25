World of Outlaws return to 81 Speedway on May 6 for Kansas Outlaw Klassic



By: Tony Veneziano

PARK CITY, Kan. – April 25, 2017 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returns to 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas for the first time since 2006 on Saturday, May 6, 2017 for the Kansas Outlaw Klassic presented by Great Clips , Murphy Tractor & Equipment and the City of Park City, Kansas. The event will mark the 13thFeature event contested by the series at the semi-banked, three-eighths-mile, dating back to 1980. Seven drivers have picked up Feature wins with the Outlaws at the track during that span.

In the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series last visit to 81 Speedway in 2006, eight-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz was victorious. Schatz, who started second, took the lead from Terry McCarl on the sixth circuit and led the rest of the 30-lapper to score his first win at 81 Speedway. Daryn Pittman, the 2013 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, is also a past winner at the track, located just outside of Wichita.

Jason Johnson, while he will be making his first start with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at the track, has plenty of experience over the years at 81 Speedway. The veteran driver has seven career victories at 81 Speedway, with five of those coming with the National Championship Racing Association (NCRA) and two with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions.

Joey Saldana, who finished seventh at 81 Speedway in 2006, has made three starts at the track, which has him tied with Schatz and Pittman for most Outlaws starts at the track among active full-time drivers.

Paul McMahan has raced twice with the series at 81 Speedway, as have Jason Sides and Kraig Kinser. Shane Stewart has competed with both the Outlaws and the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions at the track, while Greg Wilson has raced with the All Stars at 81 Speedway.

Clyde Knipp, the youngest full-time driver on tour with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series has made one visit to 81 Speedway, with that coming in 2015 for a non-wing sprint car event.

Drivers competing full-time with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series in 2017, who will be making their first start with the series at 81 Speedway include: Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen and rookie contenders Sheldon Haudenschild from Ohio and Brent Marks from Pennsylvania.