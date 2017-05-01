May will be entertaining at Attica Raceway Park

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – The Month of May will be very busy and very entertaining at AtticaRacewayPark.

Heavy rains fell Friday, April 28 just as the third group of Hammer Pallets 410 Sprints was set to qualify on Kear’s Speed Shop Night, forcing the cancellation of the night’s racing. Fans may use their tickets toward any event throughout the 2017 season.

May’s action begins Friday, May 5 on The Adkins Group/AmeriGas Night. The Hammer Pallets 410 Sprints will be in competition for the second visit of the year by the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics. It will also be the first race in the Attica Raceway Park/Oakshade Raceway Late Model Series Challenge for the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models. The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will also be in action.

For the first time ever at AtticaRacewayPark, the K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance Sprint Invaders will team up with the Great Lakes Sprint Series for a 360 sprint car battle on Friday, May 12 on Underground Utilities Inc. Night. The Attica/Wayne County Speedway Late Model Series Challenge will kick off for the UMP Late Models as well with the 305 sprints also in action. The vintage race cars will also be on display.

The busy month of May continues at AtticaRacewayPark on Friday, May 19 for the Eric Phillips 29th Anniversary Classic presented by Kear’s Speed Shop and American Powersports of Findlay and Sandusky. The 410 sprint cars of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics will be in competition as will the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro ($1,000 to win) presented by Gressman Powersports. The UMP late models will be throwing the clay as well.

May wraps up with the second of four visits for the season by Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions on Friday, May 26 on Foster Auto Body Night. It will mark the 114th visit by the travelling series to AtticaRacewayPark. The UMP late models and 305 sprints will also be in competition.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.