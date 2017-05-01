National and West Midgets, WAR Sprint Cars Look to Missouri Mid- State Midget Nationals

From POWRi

Belleville, IL – This weekend, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League, and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League make the annual trek to Valley Speedway on Friday, May 5th and kick off the Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals. A thrilling, fan favorite weekend, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will be up against a stout field of regulars at Valley Speedway Friday night when they take on the POWRi Lucas Oil Allstar Midget League.

Saturday, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League, and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car Series will visit the title-sponsor owned, incredible “Diamond of Dirt Tracks,” Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri to round out the weekend. One of the most amazing dirt track facilities in the country, the incredible “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” is on every fan’s bucket list of venues, always producing excellent racing.

The Speedway Motors POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League will take the weekend off and resume racing at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, May 12th.

Heading into the Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals, the National League currently holds the bragging rights in National vs. West competition after Christopher Bell doubled down in the co-sanctioned Fourth Annual Turnpike Challenge at I-44 Riverside Speedway. Tucker Klaasmeyer and Ryan Robinson each sit 50 points out of the lead behind Christopher Bell in the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League standings, while defending League champion Zach Daum trails Klaasmeyer and Robinson by a mere 30 points. Spencer Bayston rounds out the top five with a close 10 point deficit behind Daum.

In POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League competition, defending champion Steven Shebester holds a 30 point lead over Wesley Smith. Matt Moore holds third, 20 points behind Smith with a 60 point cushion over Kade Morton. Andrew Deal currently holds fifth, 30 points behind Morton.

Korey Weyant holds the top position in the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League, leading the series 29 points over Dylan Kadous. Chris Parkinson sits in the third position, 14 points behind Kadous and a razor thin two points over Quinton Benson and Wyatt Burks.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.