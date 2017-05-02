Sprint Series of Oklahoma Set for Red Dirt Raceway This Friday Night!

By David Smith Jr.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – May 2, 2017 – The Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will be back in action for the second week in a row this coming Friday night (May 5) as the tour makes the first of two appearances of the season at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma.

This event will be race three on the 2017 SSO schedule with Joe Wood, Jr. of Oklahoma City picking up the victory this past Friday night in Wichita Falls, Texas while Texan Chad Koch picked up the season-opening victory at Southern Oklahoma Speedway back in late March.

The SSO visited the quarter-mile red-clay oval in Meeker (then known as Brill Motor Speedway) last year with Jake Martens and Andy Shouse picking up victories. Shouses lone SSO victory last year helped propel him to the inaugural series championship, as well as IMCA Sprint Car National Champion.

Shouse, Martens and Wood are just a couple of the close to twenty-five drivers expected to compete Friday night at Red Dirt Raceway. Touring regulars also expected include Cody Whitworth, Shayla Waddell, Mike Scott, Jerry Jumper, Gary Owens, Loyd Clevenger, Chris Kelly, Brandon Long and Sterling Hoff. A strong cast of rookie of the year candidates include Tanner Conn, Josh Toho, Justin Fisk, Dillon Laden and Stan Constant.

Koch, who won the season opener, lost a motor late last Friday night and hopes to have one ready to make the trip from his Wichita Falls, Texas home.

Gates open at 6:00 PM with race time slated for 8:00 PM. Grandstand tickets are just $10 while children ten and under admitted for free. The tracks weekly divisions of sport mods, pure stocks and mini stocks will also be in action.

Pending where you are coming, here are the directions to Red Dirt Raceway:

Track directions:

From the Turner Turnpike (I-44): Exit at Chandler, 10 miles south of highway 66 on state highway 18

From I-40: Exit 186, North 16 miles on state highway 18

For more information call the track (405) 318-0198 or visit their official website www.reddirtraceway.com.

To learn more about the Sprint Series of Oklahoma check out their official facebook page: Sprint Series of Oklahoma. More information can be obtained by SSO director Jim Messmer (405) 417-2202 and for technical inquires call Ernie Messmer (405) 818-9007.

SSO officials would like to welcome Smiley’s Racing Products for becoming presenting partner with the series as they will be giving $1000 cash to the 2017 SSO champion.

The series would also like to thank the following for climbing aboard as contingency partners with the series for 2017: Hoosier Racing Tires, Danny Holloway, Martens Machine Shop, Saldana Racing Products, Pyrotech Race Cells, Outlaw Wings, Keizer Wheels, Bishops Racing Products and Messmer Racing.

Past Brill Motor Speedway/Red Dirt Raceway SSO Feature Winners: Jake Martens, Andy Shouse

Coming up next: Elk City Speedway in Elk City, Oklahoma on May 13