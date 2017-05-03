Capitol Renegade United Racing Club Back in Action this Weekend

From Tim Moran

(May 3, 2017) — The Capitol Renegade United Racing Club returns to action this weekend as the 360 Winged Sprint Car Series heads south to the Delaware International Speedway.

The last time the winged series raced, 2016 URC Champion Davie “No Panic” Franek parked the #28f Franek Auto Sales, Escape RV in victory lane at the Selinsgrove Speedway. Franek who also visited victory lane the last time the series was in town will be looking to bring home win #3 on the 2017 season.

Also on Saturday night, the United Racing Club is posting a $200 bonus for the highest finishing 305-sprint car. With the Mid Atlantic Sprint Car Series on an off week fans should see some 305’s make the trip south to the fast ½-mile facility.

This will be the first chance the URC Delaware natives of Troy Betts, Curt Michael, Kevin Darling and Chris Coyle will have to defend their home turf. Will one of the home state drivers park it in victory lane at the end of the night or will drivers like Davie Franek, Mark Bitner, Josh Weller, Robbie Stillwaggon, Adam Carberry take home the $1,500 top prize money?

Come out Saturday night to the Delaware International Speedway, Gates open at 5pm, Warm-ups at 7pm. Grandstand Admission is $20 and Pits are $25.