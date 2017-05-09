Patriot Sprint Tour visits Woodhull Raceway for the 18th time this Saturday

By Paul T. Harkenrider

(Woodhull, NY) The A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour visited the high banks of Woodhull Raceway for the very first time on September 1st, 2007. This Saturday, May 13, will be the 18th visit of the tour to the Steuben County Facility.

Last season was a historic year for Jared Zimbardi and George Suprick as the two storied veterans scored their first Woodhull Raceway wins of their careers in the two tour visits to the facility.

Zimbardi and Suprick will be joined by an extremely stout field of 2017 PST competitors in Jordan Thomas, Chuck Hebing, Steve Glover, Joe Trenca, Darryl Ruggles, Kyle Drum, Dave Just, and Steve Collins.

Also making his 2017 PST debut will be four-time series champion, Bryan Howland, who is in his final year racing in 360 competition. Howland has been very successful at Woodhull scoring three wins in 2011, 2013, and 2015. Other drivers that have graced victory lane at Woodhull include Chuck Hebing, Justin Barger, Dan Shetler, and Bobby Breen.

Heading into this Saturday’s full point PST American Tour show, Jared Zimbardi (35) has a five-point edge over teenager driver Jordan Thomas (79), followed by Jason Barney (87*), Dylan Westbrook (47x), and Joe Trenca (98).

This Saturdays show will be presented by PST Marketing Partner Evingham Site Excavation of Bolivar, NY. ESE has been instrumental with the Patriot Sprint tour as the Dash for Cash Series presenting sponsor over the last four seasons. The four-lap dash is made up of drivers who finished in positions 9-14 in our accumulated passing points program that takes place during our qualifying heats. A points program for the Dash for Cash series is scored all season, Dave Just was last year’s dash series champion.

Gates for this Saturday will open at 4:00, with racing set to start at 6:30. Grandstand admission is $18.00 with one dollar off if you arrive before 5:30. Pit Admission is priced at $35.

Patriotsprinttour.com has been re-invented for the 2017 season thanks to Curtis Berleue Photography. The site includes results, points standings, series history and much more for your convenience. You can also follow @PatriotSprints on Instagram and Twitter, along by liking Patriot Sprint Tour on facebook.

The 2017 Patriot Sprint Tour season is brought to you by; A-Verdi Storage Containers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Prestige Pool & Spa, Einstein Construction Group, Bonnell’s Auto Group, Evingham Site Excavation Mike Emhof Motorsports Inc, Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment, Patriot Tank Lines, Danny Willmes Enterprises, Casey’s Truck Salvage, Just Signs & Designs, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Sunoco Race Fuels, Insinger Performance, Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing, ASI Racewear, Curtis Berleue Photography, Fine Touch Collison.

1)35-Jared Zimbardi (150) 2) 79-Jordan Thomas (145) 3) 87*-Jason Barney (141) 4) 47x-Dylan Westbrook 5) 98-Joe Trenca-135 6) 89-Robbie Stillwaggon (132) 7) 47-Kyle Drum (129) 8) 0-Glenn Styres (126) 9) 10- Paulie Colagiovanni (123) 10) 67- Steve Collins (120)

9/1/07 – Chuck Hebing

5/24/08 – Chuck Hebing

5/30/09 – Bobby Breen

7/31/10 – Chuck Hebing (Delayed from 5/22)

7/31/10 – Dan Shetler

5/21/11 – Chuck Hebing

7/30/11 – Bryan Howland

5/19/12 – Chuck Hebing

7/21/12 – Justin Barger

5/11/13 – Bryan Howland

8/17/13 – Justin Barger

5/10/14 – Chuck Hebing

7/26/14 – Chuck Hebing

5/9/15 – Bryan Howland

7/25/15 – Justin Barger

6/11/16- Jared Zimbardi

7/23/16 – George Suprick