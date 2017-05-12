Allstar Performance Event List: May 12 – 14, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 12 – 14, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday May 12, 2017

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars

Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – National Racing Alliance / Great Lakes Super Sprints

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Chandler Motor Speedway – Chandler, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Dog Hollow Speedway – Barnesboro, PA – IMCA Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – #letsracetwo

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – World of Outlaws – #letsracetwo

Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – ASCS – Red River Region

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Heartland Racing Association

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – Wingless Auto Club

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday May 13, 2017

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars – 50-Lap Feature

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series / Fremont Attica Sprint Title

Badlands Motor Speedway – Brandon, SD – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Silver Shootout

Badlands Motor Speedway – Brandon, SD – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Silver Shootout

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Sprint Cars of New England

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Interstate Racing Association

Berlin Raceway – Marne, MI – Eastern Midget Association

Berlin Raceway – Marne, MI – Must See Racing

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Colorado Motor Sports Park – Byers, CO – United Rebel Sprint Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – #letsracetwo

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – World of Outlaws – #letsracetwo

Elk City Speedway – Elk City, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – United States Speed Association

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Laurens Speedway – Laurens, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Wingless Sprints

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midget Cars

Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Small Block Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Supermodifieds

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Hooker Hood Classic

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Hooker Hood Classic

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – Midwest Supermodified Association

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints

South Sound Speedway – Tenino, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints

Southern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Springfield Raceway – Springfield, MO – ASCS – Red River Region

Springfield Raceway – Springfield, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – 350 Supermodifieds

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Sprint Car Bandits

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour

Sunday May 14, 2017

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Crate Sprint Cars

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – IMCA Allegheny Sprint Tour

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – World of Outlaws