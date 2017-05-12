Allstar Performance Event List: May 12 – 14, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 12 – 14, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday May 12, 2017
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars
Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – National Racing Alliance / Great Lakes Super Sprints
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Midwest Open Wheel Association
Chandler Motor Speedway – Chandler, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Dog Hollow Speedway – Barnesboro, PA – IMCA Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – #letsracetwo
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – World of Outlaws – #letsracetwo
Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – ASCS – Red River Region
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Heartland Racing Association
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – Wingless Auto Club
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday May 13, 2017
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars – 50-Lap Feature
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series / Fremont Attica Sprint Title
Badlands Motor Speedway – Brandon, SD – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Silver Shootout
Badlands Motor Speedway – Brandon, SD – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Silver Shootout
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Sprint Cars of New England
Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Interstate Racing Association
Berlin Raceway – Marne, MI – Eastern Midget Association
Berlin Raceway – Marne, MI – Must See Racing
Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Colorado Motor Sports Park – Byers, CO – United Rebel Sprint Series
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – #letsracetwo
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – World of Outlaws – #letsracetwo
Elk City Speedway – Elk City, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – United States Speed Association
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Laurens Speedway – Laurens, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Wingless Sprints
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midget Cars
Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Small Block Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Supermodifieds
Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Hooker Hood Classic
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Hooker Hood Classic
Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – Midwest Supermodified Association
Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints
South Sound Speedway – Tenino, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints
Southern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Springfield Raceway – Springfield, MO – ASCS – Red River Region
Springfield Raceway – Springfield, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – 350 Supermodifieds
Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Sprint Car Bandits
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Open Wheel Association
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship
Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour
Sunday May 14, 2017
Double-X Speedway – California, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Crate Sprint Cars
Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – IMCA Allegheny Sprint Tour
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – World of Outlaws