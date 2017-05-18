Latest News

IMCA Racesaver Sprint Cars Added to Front Row Challenge Lineup!

Posted on May 18, 2017

 

Race Saver

By Bill W

May 18, 2017 – IMCA Racesaver Sprint Cars have been added to the lineup at the Front Row Challenge at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa on Monday, August 7. The Racesavers will join the headlining 410 sprints on the car. Their feature will pay $750 to win, and in “Front Row Challenge fashion”, there will be more contingencies for heat and feature winners!

 

The winner of this year’s Front Row Challenge will again bank $20,000, one of the highest one-day payouts in the country! In addition to the big payday, this year’s winner will be awarded a golden ticket to both the Dirt Classic Ohio event at Attica Raceway Park September 1 and 2 and the “Dirt Classic 4”, held Saturday, September 23 at Lincoln Speedway near Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

 

The race is known for its contingencies, awarded to all heat winners, B winner and various other promotions throughout the night. Returning in 2017 will be the Keith Hutton/TK Concrete “King of the Hill” Match Race. It will not only pay $1,000 to the winner, but determine the pole-sitter for the $20,000 to win main event! The “King of the Hill” Match Races are popular with sprint car fans around the world, and pit the top eight qualifiers through the heats in one-on-one two-lap match races.

 

Who will take home the $20,000 paycheck and the championship belt that goes with it? You have to be there to find out!

 

To purchase tickets or if you have questions, call 515 957-0020 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

 

For more information on the Front Row Challenge, visit www.OskyChallenges.com!

 

Front Row Challenge Winners

 

1996 Night 1   Travis Cram

1996 Night 2   Terry McCarl

1997    Rain

1998    Tyler Walker

1999    Jac Haudenschild

2000    Jeff Shepard

2001    Lance Dewease

2002    Tyler Walker (2)

2003    Lance Dewease (2)

2004    Jeff Shepard (2)

2005    Danny Lasoski

2006    Kenny Jacobs

2007    Rob Chaney

2008    Daryn Pittman

2009    Sammy Swindell

2010    Sammy Swindell (2)

2011    Sammy Swindell (3)

2012    Daryn Pittman (2)

2013    Brian Brown

2014    Brian Brown (2)

2015    Brad Sweet

2016    Daryn Pittman (3)

 

 

