Gulick Wins ESS Feature at Outlaw Speedway

DUNDEE, N.Y. (May 19, 2017) — Coleman Gulick won the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints feature Friday night at Outlaw Speedway. Alain Bergeron and Jason Barney rounded out the podium.