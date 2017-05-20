Latest News

Gulick Wins ESS Feature at Outlaw Speedway

Posted on May 20, 2017

DUNDEE, N.Y. (May 19, 2017) — Coleman Gulick won the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints feature Friday night at Outlaw Speedway. Alain Bergeron and Jason Barney rounded out the podium.

