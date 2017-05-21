Rain ends All Star/IRA visit to Angell Park Speedway after qualifying

From Tyler Altmeyer

SUN PRAIRIE, WI (May 21, 2017) – An evening rain shower just after qualifying time trials forced Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and IRA Sprint Car Series officials to cancel the remaining portions of the Sunday night program at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The event will be made up on Thursday, June 8, featuring the IRA Sprint Car Series, as well as Tony Stewart. The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will announce their participation, if possible, in the coming days. Please stay tuned at www.allstarsprint.com, as well as on all of the available social media networks.

There were 53 Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions signed-in for competition before the rains came. Brandon Spithaler was the evening’s fastest qualifier, setting a new track record of 11.706 seconds in the process.

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will continue their 2017 campaign with a Memorial Day weekend doubleheader in The Buckeye State, beginning with action at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Friday night, May 26. It will be the second of four Attica Raceway Park invasions for the Tony Stewart-owned organization in 2017, the first taking shape on Saturday, April 15, during the annual HD Supply Spring Nationals. Spencer Bayston was the victor; a first-ever Arctic Cat All Star win for the Lebanon, Indiana native.

Memorial Day weekend will continue for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions on Sunday evening, May 28, at the Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio; the first and only Arctic Cat All Star visit in 2017. The state-of-the-art facility, originally covered with dirt, recently made a transformation back to dirt from asphalt and will host the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions for the first time since 1988.

Those seeking additional news and notes, including gate times and ticket prices, should visit Attica Raceway Park and Mansfield Motor Speedway live on the Web at www.atticaracewaypark.com and www.mansfieldmotorspeedway.com.

