Rain claims Badger Midget Doubleheader, Opener set for May 28 @ Angell Park

From Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, WI, May 21—Rain forced cancellation of the Mid-State Equipment / Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series doubleheader: May 20 at Sycamore (IL) Speedway, and tonight’s event at Angell Park Speedway.

The season opener for Badger, and Angell Park is now set for Sunday Night May28 featuring: Badger Midgets, Badger Micros, Wisconsin Wingless Sprint Car Series, Vintage Stock Cars. Grandstand seating opens at 4:30 pm; practice at 6:00 pm; racing to follow.