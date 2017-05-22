Sprint Cars, Modifieds and Stock Cars on Deck for Danny Williams Memorial This Friday at Jackson Motorplex





JACKSON, Minn. (May 22, 2017) – Jackson Motorplex will feature five different divisions of race cars this Friday night during the 4th annual Danny Williams Memorial presented by Peterbilt of Sioux Falls.

A $3,500 top prize is up for grabs in the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store class and the winner of the Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods main event will receive $1,000. The Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints, Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods and Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks are also competing.

Friday night will also showcase the DeBerg Concrete 410 Challenge, in which any driver who starts the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store main event further back than eighth and finishes in the top three will receive bonus money.

Kerry Madsen (410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store), Mat Hollerich (Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods), Kaleb Johnson (Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints), Dan Paplow (Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods) and Justin Luinenburg (Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks) have each visited Victory Lane this season at Jackson Motorplex.

The pits will open at 4 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors ages 62 and older and $10 for students ages 13 to 18. Children ages 12 and younger get in free. Pit passes are $30.

For fans unable to attend the event, Speed Shift TV will showcase live Pay-Per-View video at http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com.

The night is in memory of longtime fan Danny Williams, who spent a lot of time in the 1980s and 1990s working on race cars. He passed away in September of 2013.

