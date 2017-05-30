Faccinto Scores $4,000 Pay Day at Stockton

From DPM

INDIANAPOLIS (May 30, 2017) –

made his second trip to victory lane Saturday night at the Stockton Dirt Track, becoming the fifth different feature event winner in the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards. Faccinto took home $4,000 and the trophy, along with setting Quick Time and a new winged 360 track record.

“We’ve had a good car in every main event, but haven’t qualified well enough to start up front,” said Faccinto. “When we were Quick Time in qualifying I knew we would be in a good position for the rest of the night. I’ve almost won here before and lost on a last lap pass from Bud Kaeding, so it feels really good to win here.”

Faccinto’s qualifying lap aboard the Western Metal Company/ TSG Recycling No. 37 would set Quick Time with a lap time of 13.679 seconds. He would start 4th in the heat race and move up one spot to finish 3rd, becoming trophy dash eligible. The Hanford, California driver would roll off the grid from the 5th position, losing one spot to finish 6th. Finalizing his 6th place starting position from trophy dash results, Faccinto took the lead on lap 32 and never looked back.

“We got through our heat, ran 6th in the dash, and was up running around 5th place in feature when some cautions fell our way,” said Faccinto. “Once the track took rubber and the leader ran out of fuel, we inherited the lead. At that point I just had to hit my marks and I knew I’d be fine. I had a fantastic car. I have to thank my guys for that.

Faccinto returns to King of the West/ North Auto Racing Club competition this weekend at Antioch Speedway Saturday, June 3rd.

Mitchell Faccinto and Stan Greenberg would like to thank the following sponsors: Western Metal Company, TSG Recycling, I.H. Greenberg, and Simpson Race Products.