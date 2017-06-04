Weyant Wires Valley

From Chad Buford

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (June 3, 2017) — Moving into the lead once the green flag waved, Korey Weyant picked up his series best ninth career win with POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints at Valley Speedway Saturday night.

Weyant moved into the lead once the green was waved, as he was followed by Craig Carroll and Warren Johnson. The top three would stay this way for the first three laps.

On lap four, Slater Helt cracked the top three as he trailed Weyant and Carroll. Also moving forward was Wyatt Burks, who moved into fourth.

With Weyant comfortably out front, Helt moved past Carroll for the second spot on lap seven.

A lap later, Burks moved past Carroll and into third.

Weyant was in heavy lapped traffic as Burks moved past Helt for second on lap ten.

Burks slowly started moving closer to Weyant as the pair negotiated lapped traffic lap after lap.

Weyant proved to be too strong in his Ealey Transportation/Weeble’s Bar and Grill/Tosti’s Transmission Eagle powered by an Automotive Machine motor. Burks was a strong second in his RCB Motorsports/Clem Signs/Jadon’s Hope Foundation Maxim with Salina power. Cody Baker moved up to third in his Ultra Shield/Hinchman Racewear/Bell Helmets Maxim with Don Ott power. Slater Helt was running fourth and ran into problems on the white flag lap. This moved eleventh-starting Quinton Benson into the position in his GHR/Midwest Speed Shop/Sea to Sea Transportation XXX with a Speed Shack Performance 360 under the hood. Benson was also the Indy Race Parts Hard Charger. Rounding out the top five was Carroll in the Risley’s Trash Service/Hesselbein Tire/Auto Glass Unlimited XXX with Risley power. Mitchell Moore was sixth as he was followed by Chris Parkinson. Ty Hulsey, Rob Hockett, and Vinny Ward rounded out the top ten for the eighteen car field.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints will be in action next Saturday June 10 at the I-35 Speedway in Winston, MO as they make their second appearance of the season there.

Hinchman Racewear Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 24C-Craig Carroll, Collinsville, OK (1); 2. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, MO (3); 3. 22S-Slater Helt, Harrisonville, MO (5); 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey, Owasso, OK (4); 5. 88-Chad Tye, Independence, MO (6); 6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, KS (2)-DNF

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 42-Warren Johnson, Overland Park, KS (1); 2. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone, MO (3); 3. 38-Cody Baker, Lone Jack, MO (5); 4. 82-Vinny Ward, Warrenton, MO (2); 5. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney, MO (4); 6. 93-Steve Mahannah, Springfield, MO (6)

Bell Helmets Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS (2); 2. 77H-Rob Hockett, Lone Jack, MO (4); 3. 51-Mitchell Moore, Edgerton, KS (6); 4. 15B-Quinton Benson, Emma, MO (3); 5. 23-Brent Fasse, Independence, MO (5); 6. 10-Will Register, Green Ridge, MO (1)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 99-Korey Weyant (1); 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks (6); 3. 38-Cody Baker (9); 4. 15B-Quinton Benson (11); 5. 24C-Craig Carroll (3); 6. 51-Mitchell Moore (4); 7. 65-Chris Parkinson (7); 8. 24H-Ty Hulsey (10); 9. 77H-Rob Hockett (5); 10. 82-Vinny Ward (13); 11. 23-Brent Fasse (14); 12. 41-Brad Wyatt (15); 13. 93-Steve Mahannah (16); 14. 10-Will Register (17); 15. Slater Helt (8)-DNF; 16. 42-Warren Johnson (2)-DNF; 17. 88-Chad Tye (12)-DNF; 18. 4F-Chad Frewaldt (DNS)

POWRi AllStar Midgets

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Dustin Gilbert, 01:32.642[2]; 2. 93K-Riley Kreisel, 01:32.716[6]; 3. 7S-Pat Schudy, 01:33.953[3]; 4. 10-Jason Walls, 01:35.081[1]; 5. 7RS-Merril Lamb, 01:40.511[5]; 6. (DNF) 23-Lee Lengel, 00:50.344[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy, [2]; 2. 2H-Luke Howard, [5]; 3. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, [1]; 4. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, [3]; 5. 321-Chad Winfrey, [4]

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 93K-Riley Kreisel, 03:29.875[1]; 2. 2H-Luke Howard, 03:31.643[2]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy, 03:32.343[4]; 4. 3-Dustin Gilbert, 03:36.687[3]; 5. 7S-Pat Schudy, 03:38.579[5]; 6. 7RS-Merril Lamb, 03:34.957[9]; 7. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, 03:34.416[6]; 8. 23-Lee Lengel, 02:19.680[11]; 9. 321-Chad Winfrey, 01:44.628[10]; 10. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, 01:12.714[7]; 11. 10-Jason Walls, [8]