SOD Added to July 14th Date at Hartford

HARTFORD, Mich. (June 5, 2017) — Officials from the Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP and Hartford Motor Speedway announced on Monday the event that was rained out on May 19th is scheduled for Friday June 14th. The race will serve as the second round of the King Engine Bearings King of Michigan mini-series.

The reschedule date also sets up a sprint car double header for race fans featuring the Lane Automotive Michigan Traditional Sprints. The MTS series was already scheduled to be at Hartford on the 14th and will be joined by their winged counterparts to set up a sprint car extravaganza on Hartford’s recently renovated 3/8-mile round oval.