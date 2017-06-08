DMI NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR OF EASTERN STORM





From USAC From USAC

Diversified Machine, Inc. has been announced as a presenting sponsor of the 2017 Eastern Storm tour through Pennsylvania featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company’s contingency award program for this year’s edition will reward drivers finishing in the top-10 of the final point standings for the five-race series that runs from June 13-18.

The Eastern Storm champion will earn $1000 in DMI certificates. Second will receive a certificate from DMI worth $400, $250 for third, $200 for fourth and $175 for fifth. Sixth through tenth in the final standings will earn certificates worth $150 (6th), $125 (7th), $100 (8th), $75 (9th) and $50 (10th).

Additionally, DMI will reward drivers nightly who finish in positions three, six and nine as a tribute to the traditional car numbers (#39 & #63) sported by last year’s Eastern Storm champion, the late Bryan Clauson.

The “BC 3-6-9” Award will provide a $100 DMI certificate to each night’s third-place finisher, $75 to the sixth-place finisher and $50 to the ninth-place driver at all five Sprint Car races as well as Friday night’s Horn-Schindler Memorial Silver Crown event at Williams Grove.

“DMI is excited to be the presenting sponsor of the 2017 Eastern Storm,” Dave Ely of DMI said. “We wanted this year’s program to honor the outstanding relationship we were fortunate enough to have with Bryan and continue to have with his father, Tim. It’s a special week of racing for Pennsylvania and watching BC dominate it last year was something special in itself. We race on this year and look forward to the teams’ support of the series and program. See everyone at Grandview!”

The 11th annual Eastern Storm begins Tuesday, June 13, at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA. Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway follows a night later on Wednesday, June 14. Then, it’s off to Mechanicsburg, PA’s Williams Grove Speedway for the series’ first visit since 1996 on Thursday, June 15. USAC’s Silver Crown division takes over “The Grove” Friday, June 16 as the Sprint Cars take the night off. Saturday’s schedule takes us to the half-mile Port Royal (PA) Speedway. The Eastern Storm champion will be crowned on Sunday, June 18, in the series’ finale at Susquehanna Speedway in Newberrytown, PA.

All Eastern Storm races, as well as the Horn-Schindler Memorial Silver Crown race at Williams Grove will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/



2017 EASTERN STORM SCHEDULE

Tue., June 13: Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

Wed., June 14: Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA

Thu., June 15: Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Fri., June 16: Williams Grove Speedway (Silver Crown) – Mechanicsburg, PA

Sat., June 17: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

Sun., June 18: Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA