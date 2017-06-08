Meet the Drivers Night & Tough Truck Royale Saturday At Waynesfield

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (6/8/17) – The first “Meet the Drivers” night of 2017 will take place this Saturday night at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio. The weekend warriors from all five of the weekly classes will line the front stretch to get up close and personal with their fans, supporters, and families. On the race track, the Block Insurance Tough Trucks will have their first headlining race of the season running for a $400 check. The Quest Federal Credit Union Non Wing Sprints, Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds, Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints, and Indian Lake Outfitter Compacts will also be on the program. The Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints will be taking the wings off Saturday for the first time this season.

Pit side gates open at 4PM; grandstands at 5PM. Hotlaps get underway at 6PM with the first green flag flying at 7PM. Drivers will line the front stretch during intermission for giveaways and to sign autographs.

Adult general admission is just $12. Kids aged 11-15 years are $6 with all young fans under the age of 10 admitted for FREE. Pit passes are available for $25.