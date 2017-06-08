Patriot Sprints return to Ontario for Ohsweken and Brockville events

By Paul T. Harkenrider

(Sodus, NY) After visiting multiple facilities for the PST- American Tour Championship, the series heads back to Southern Ontario as the Patriot Sprint Tour competitors clash with the Corr Pak Merchandising Sprints of the Ohsweken Speedway this Friday, June 9. They will then travel North to the Brockville Ontario Speedway on Saturday, June 10.

Both tracks have been primary facilities to the Patriot Sprint Tour Organization for many years and it is status quo for 2017 as each facility will host multiple shows on the Patriot Sprint Tour Calendar.

The Canadian tour began back in April when Jason Barney scored his third consecutive win at Merrittville Speedway over Chris Steele and Cory Turner. Due to another racing conflict, Barney will not be in attendance this weekend, however Steele and Turner will both be a factor heading into this weekend’s events along with defending Canadian Series champion, Jared Zimbardi, the Brown brothers of Jake and Mitch, plus Dylan Westbrook, Ryan Turner, and Steve Collins.

Friday’s show will be a tune up for the 13th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals which is held in September every year. The Patriots will return to the BOS on July 15, the following night they will head to the Cornwall Speedway on July 16.

Both shows will be presented by proud PST Marketing Partner, Fine Touch Collison of London, Ontario. Fine Touch has been proudly serving the London Area since 1985 specializes in Eco-Friendly “Water Base” paint products, Uni-Body Repairs & Frame Straightening, Custom Painting & Color Matching, fiberglass & plastic repairs. You can visit finetouchcollision.com for more information.

Fans will get to watch this Friday’s show LIVE free of charge by liking Ohsweken Speedway Live on facebook or by visiting ohswkenspeedway.ca, and clicking on the Live Video Page.

The 2017 Patriot Sprint Tour season is brought to you by; A-Verdi Storage Containers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Prestige Pool & Spa, Einstein Construction Group, Bonnell’s Auto Group, Evingham Site Excavation Mike Emhof Motorsports Inc, Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment, Patriot Tank Lines, Danny Willmes Enterprises, Casey’s Truck Salvage, Just Signs & Designs, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Sunoco Race Fuels, Insinger Performance, Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing, ASI Racewear, Curtis Berleue Photography, Fine Touch Collison.

PST Canadian Series Standings: 1) 87*-Jason Barney (150) 2) 80- Chris Steele (145) 3) 97- Cory Turner 4) 1-10- Jake Brown (138) 5) 9- Bobby Breen (135) 6) 35- Jared Zimbardi (132) 7) 14H- Jim Huppunen (129) 8) 47x- Dylan Westbrook (126) 9) 0- Glenn Styres (123) 10) 79- Jordan Thomas (120)