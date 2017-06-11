Dietrich Wins Fourth Consecutive Fallen Firefighters Night at Lincoln

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (June 10, 2017) –“It’s fun to be fast here! They’ve got a heck-of-a race track here.”

So said Danny Dietrich after scoring his fourth win of the year in the 33-lap National Fallen Firefighters Night 410 sprint car feature in memory of Lincoln neighbor Brandon Little at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night.

“You try to be smart there at the end. I don’t know if anybody was there, but we’re just trying to finish off the races and put ourselves in a position to win,” said Dietrich in victory lane, “We’ve run second a few times here lately. Second is good. But running second is like going to a championship game and always be runner-up, so it feels good to finally be sitting here.”

A unique 12-car redraw among the handicapped cars placed Dietrich fifth for the start with brother Billy on the pole. Billy led the first four laps before third-starting Jim Siegel drove around him exiting turn two of lap five.

Siegel led the next 14 laps through heavy lapped traffic and two red flags (Chase Dietz in a turn two flip on lap 11 and Cole Young with a turn one flip on lap 12, both drivers who were uninjured.

Danny got around brother Billy for second on lap ten, just before the first red flag. Billy saw his night end with a spinout in turn two of lap 15.

That allowed Danny to close on Siegel’s back bumper with 13 laps to go. Defending champ Alan Krimes entered the picture by challenging Robbie Kendall for third on lap 16. Four laps later, Danny pulled a slider in turns three and four following a 20th-lap restart following a spin by Tyler Ross in turn four while running in the top ten.

Siegel lost power steering midway through the race, and Krimes worked into the runner-up spot around Siegel on the 24th lap. Points leader Brian Montieth, who started 12th, got by the fading Siegel for third a lap later, and Krimes and Montieth battled for the runner-up spot the rest of the way, with Dietrich easily pulling away to a 3.275 second win, the 35th of his Lincoln career, moving him into a ninth-place tie with Johnny Mackison, Sr. on the all-time Lincoln win list.

“I told (crew chief) Jake (Hinkle) we to set up for the end of this race. We had to maintain early, get up front, and be good at the end. I figured as long as I didn’t see that 21 get to second I was okay to run the top…until I saw the 87 under me…and I thought I did,” said Dietrich, “I felt too good up top. Jake kept telling me to run the bottom and I wouldn’t do it. I just did feel good and couldn’t carry speed down there. I knew with Jim behind me…I was trying to play the dirty air game and take the line from him. It all worked out in the end.”

Krimes crossed second, with Montieth third. 14th-starting Cory Haas and tenth-starting Matt Campbell rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Chad Trout, 13th-starting Brandon Rahmer, Siegel, Kendall, and 17th-starting Gerard McIntyre, Jr.

Heats for the 25 “410” Sprints were won by Krimes, Montieth, and Siegel, with Freddie Rahmer winning the consolation.

Freddie Rahmer’s included an engine change after his car went up in flames in his heat and an early race spin that ended his night with a 24th place finish.

Jordan Givler celebrated his 27th birthday (Sunday) by claiming his first career Lincoln win in the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature. Givler started on the pole, yielded to third-starting Ashley Cappetta for the first two laps, then reclaimed the lead on lap three and led the rest of the way.

Doug Hammaker started 11th and was already up to second by the end of the fifth lap. But even he could not catch Givler through heavy lapped traffic over the final 15 non-stop laps.

Cappetta held on for a career best third-place finish, with fellow female driver Brie Hershey crossing fourth and Troy Wagaman, Jr. fifth. Sixth through tenth were Matt Findley, points leader Adrian Shaffer, Kevin Nouse, Cody Fletcher, and Kyle Denmyer.

Heats for the 31 “358” Sprints were won by Denmyer, Hammaker, and Chandler Leiby, with Steve Drevicki winning the consolation.

Australian invader Dan Morris outran fellow Aussie Heyden Pascoe and Lucas Montgomery to win the 20-lap Central PA Legends feature. Morris, in the states for a series of four-races as teammate to Chad Earnst, chased race-long leader Pascoe from lap six to 19 before making the race-winning pass at the line with the white flag flying. Montgomery caught Pascoe for second and Mason Chaney squeezed into third on the final lap as the four leaders raced off turn four to the checkered flag. Travis Perry came from 15th-starting spot to finish fifth.

Heats for the 40 Central PA Legends were won by Morris, Scott Haudeshell, Justin Mitchell, and Scott Smith. Twin consolation races were won by Trent Yoder and Rocky Maggaro.

Lincoln Speedway is back in action this coming Wednesday night with the annual appearance of the traveling Amsoil USAC Sprint cars (Wingless). They will be joined by the 358 Sprints with time trials getting underway at 7 PM, and gates opening at 5 PM.

Then next Saturday night, June 17th, it will be BAPS NIGHT featuring the 410 Sprints and 358 Sprints. In addition, there it will be York Flooring Kids Big Wheel Races. Gates open at 5:30 PM, with racing action getting underway at 7:30 PM.

To get all the latest news, results, schedule changes and rule changes, visit Lincoln Speedway’s website at http://www.lincolnspeedway.com to stay up-to-date on all the action or pending weather conditions at Central Pennsylvania’s “Premier” Saturday night race track – The Fabulous Lincoln Speedway.

RACE RESULTS

Saturday, June 10, 2017

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS NIGHT IN MEMORY OF BRANDON LITTLE

LAWRENCE CHEVROLET 410 SPRINTS

410 Sprint Feature Finish (33 Laps) – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($5,000); 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 21-Brian Montieth; 4. 39-Cory Haas; 5. 16C-Matt Campbell; 6. 1X-Chad Trout; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 59-Jim Siegel; 9. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 10. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 11. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 12. 99M-Kyle Moody; 13. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 14. 5-Tyler Ross; 15. 21T-Scott Fisher; 16. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 17. 27G-Jay Galloway; 18. 10K-Joe Kata, III; 19. 14-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 20. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 21. 17-Cole Young (DNF); 22. 5G-Chase Dietz (DNF); 23. 3B-Randy Baughman (DNF); 24. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Billy Dietrich (1-4), Jim Siegel (5-19), Danny Dietrich (20-33)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 87-Alan Krimes; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 99M-Kyle Moody; 7. 27G-Jay Galloway; 8. 3B-Randy Baughman; 9. 17-Cole Young. Time – 2:27.321

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 21-Brian Montieth; 2. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 3. 16C-Matt Campbell; 4. 5G-Chase Dietz; 5. 39-Cory Haas; 6. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 7. 14-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 8. 30-Seth Kerchner (DNF). Time – 2:27.585

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 1X-Chad Trout; 3. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 4. 5-Tyler Ross; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 10-Joe Kata, III; 8. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF). No Time

410 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 14-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 3. 10-Joe Kata, II; 4. 27G-Jay Galloway; 5. 3B-Randy Baughman; 6. 17-Cole Young; 7. 30-Seth Kerchner. Time – 2:41.259

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS 358 SPRINTS

358 Sprint Feature Finish (20 Laps) – 1. 90-Jordon Givler ($1,333); 2. 66-Doug Hammaker; 3. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 4. 97-Brie Hershey; 5. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 6. 28-Matt Findley; 7. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 8. 1J-Kevin Nouse; 9. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 10. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 11. 23-Chris Arnold; 12. 7-Trey Hivner; 13. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 14. 19S-Steve Drevicki; 15. 19M-Landon Myers; 16. 12-Brent Shearer; 17. 00-Chris Frank; 18. 119-Chandler Leiby; 19. 59-Steve Wilbur; 20. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 21. 5A-Zachary Allman; 22. 5-Phil Walter; 23. 19G-Todd Gracey; 24. 23R-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr. No Time

Lap Leaders – Ashley Cappetta (1-2), Jordon Givler (3-20)

358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 3. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 6. 23R-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr.; 7. 41-Jeff Halligan; 8. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 9. 13S-Jon Stewart; 10. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 11. 3D-Dyan Orwig (DNF). No Time

358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 66-Doug Hammaker; 2. 90-Jordon Givler; 3. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 4. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 5. 19G-Todd Gracey; 6. 23-Chris Arnold; 7. 19S-Steve Drevicki; 8. 59-Steve Wilbur; 9. 00-Chris Frank (DNF); DNS-19D-Wyatt Hinkle. No Time

358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 119-Chandler Leiby; 2. 7-Trey Hivner; 3. 97-Brie Hershey; 4. 1J-Kevin Nouse; 5. 12-Brent Shearer; 6. 5-Phil Walter; 7. 19M-Landon Myers; 8. 5A-Zachary Allman; 9. 15S-Shai Morris; 10. 511-John Sharpe (DNF). No Time

358 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 19S-Steve Drevicki; 2. 19M-Landon Myers; 3. 59-Steve Wilbur; 4. 00-Chris Frank; 5. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 6. 5A-Zachary Allman; 7. 13S-Jon Stewart; 8. 8-Kenny Kuhn; DNS – 41-Jeff Halligan, 15S-Shai Morris, 511-John Sharpe, 19D-Wyatt Hinkle, 3D-Dylan Orwig. No Time

CENTRAL PA LEGENDS

Legends Feature Finish (20 Laps) – 1. 59-Dan Morris; 2. 15-Lucas Montgomery; 3. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 4. 3AU-Hayden Pascoe; 5. 19-Travis Perry; 6. 5-Scott Haudeshell; 7. 51-Travis McClelland; 8. 91-Justin Mitchell; 9. 27-Greg Burd; 10. 83-Jason Gasley; 11. 53-Bill Diehl; 12. 20-Rocky Magaro; 13. 66-Trent Yoder; 14. 9-Rick Hartwig; 15. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 16. M1-John Kooti; 17. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 18. 99-Wayne Welsh; 19. 85-Chad Earnst (DNF); 20. 7MD-Nate Renfro (DNF); 21. 69X-Justice Forbes (DNF); 22. 2-Scott Smith (DNF); 23. 18-Chris Transeau (DNF); 24. 44-Dusty Summers (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Hayden Pascoe (1-18), Dan Morris (19-20)

Legends Heat One Finish (8 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 59-Dan Morris; 2. 51-Travis McClelland; 3. 53-Bill Diehl; 4. 99-Wayne Welsh; 5. 9-Rick Hartwig; 6. 66-Trent Yoder; 7. 58Z-Zachary Settle; 8. 95-Alex Schmidel; 9. 519-Tim O’Sheehan; 10. 18J-Jorgie Sweger. Time – 2:43.72

Legends Heat Two Finish (8 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 5-Scott Haudeshell; 2. 69X-Justice Forbes; 3. 44-Dusty Summer; 4. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 5. M1-John Kooti; 6. 18-Chris Transeau; 7. 30-Alex Robinson; 8. 47-Bob Scott, Jr.; 9. 26-Shaun Abney; 10. 41-Bob Rife. No Time

Legends Heat Three Finish (8 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 91-Justin Mitchell; 2. 3AU-Hayden Pascoe; 3. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 4. 19-Travis Perry; 5. 85-Chad Earnst; 6. 15H-Harlon Leppo; 7. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 8. 13R-Joe Radle; 9. 14W-Stephan Wurtzer; 10. 3M-Chris McKinney (DNF). Time – 2:45.15

Legends Heat Four Finish (8 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 2-Scott Smith; 2. 27-Greg Burd; 3. `15-Lucas Montgomery; 4. 83-Jason Gastley; 5. 7MD-Nate Renfro; 6. 20-Rickey Maggro; 7. 25-Cody Madison; 8. 8-Robert Shaw; 9. 4-Eli Dodge; 10. 41X-Michael Goldsmith. Time – 2:45.75

Legends 1st Consolation Finish (8 laps/2 to qualify) – 1. 66-Trent Yoder; 2. 18-Chris Transeau; 3. 95-Alex Schmidel; 4. 47-Bob Scott, Jr.; 5. 519-Tim O’Sheehan; 6. 30-Alex Robinson; 7. 26-Shaun Abney; 8. 58Z-Zachary Settle; 9. 18J-Jorgie Sweger; 10. 41-Bob Rife. No Time

Legends 2nd Consolation Finish (8 laps/2 to qualify) – 1. 20-Rocky Maggaro; 2. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 3. 25-Cody Madison; 4. 3M-Chris McKinney; 5. 13R-Joe Ridle; 6. 8-Robert Shaw; 7. 14-Stephan Wertzer; 8. 4-Eli Dodge; 9. 48-Michael Goldsmith; 10. 15H-Harlon Leppo. No Time