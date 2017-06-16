Swanson Takes Williams Grove Silver Crown Win

From USAC

Kody Swanson passed Danion Gardner on lap 84 and led the last 16 to win the “Horn-Schindler Memorial 100” at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night. Swanson was followed by Damion Gardner, Jerry Coons Jr., Chris Windom and Brady Bacon.

USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP (presented by TRAXXAS) RACE RESULTS: June 16, 2017 – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania – Williams Grove Speedway – “Horn-Schindler Memorial 100”

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Damion Gardner, 6, Klatt-20.430; 2. Chris Windom, 92, Kazmark-20.527; 3. Shane Cockrum, 71, Hardy-20.552; 4. Justin Grant, 91, Carli/Hemelgarn-20.641; 5. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-20.652; 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 20, Nolen-20.662; 7. Kody Swanson, 63, DePalma-20.666; 8. Hunter Schuerenberg, 120, Nolen-20.717; 9. Mark Smith, 54, Lane-20.823; 10. Joe Liguori, 4, Liguori-20.831; 11. Brady Bacon, 48, Martens-20.984; 12. Johnny Petrozelle, 08, Cornell/Petrozelle-21.037; 13. Dave Darland, 27, Phillips-21.104; 14. Patrick Bruns, 95, Full Throttle-21.206; 15. Austin Nemire, 16, Lesko-21.429; 16. David Byrne, 40, Byrne-21.503; 17. Steve Buckwalter, 53, SET-21.657; 18. Dakota Jackson, 201, Nolen-21.923; 19. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-23.207; 20. Tyler Courtney, 97, Lein-NT; 21. Joss Moffatt, 32, Williams/Wright-NT.

FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Kody Swanson, 2. Damion Gardner, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Chris Windom, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Joe Liguori, 7. Patrick Bruns, 8. Austin Nemire, 9. Justin Grant, 10. Shane Cockrum, 11. Mark Smith, 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Steve Buckwalter, 14. Dave Daralnd, 15. Dakota Jackson, 16. David Byrne, 17. Hunter Schuerenberg, 18. Dave Berkheimer, 19. Johnny Petrozelle. NT

——————————

**Moffatt flipped over the guardrail in turn 2 during practice. Petrozelle flipped during qualifying.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-83 Gardner, Laps 84-100 Swanson.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER AWARD: Austin Nemire (15th-7th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Steve Buckwalter

KRS GRAPHICS BRYAN CLAUSON BAD FAST AWARD: Damion Gardner

NEW USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP (presented by TRAXXAS) POINTS: 1-Swanson-280, 2-Windom-232, 3-Coons-226, 4-Byrne-188, 5-Gardner-161, 6-Bobby Santos-140, 7-Grant-137, 8-Aaron Pierce-133, 9-Liguori-123, 10-Bacon-113.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE (presented by TRAXXAS): July 20 – Brownsburg, IN – Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – “USAC Hall of Fame “Rich Vogler Classic”