Postponed Attica Feature to Award Show-Up Points Toward Ohio Sprint Speedweek Championship

From Tyler Altmeyer

ATTICA, OH (June 17, 2017) – Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions officials have determined that the postponed Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket A-main from Friday, June 16, at Attica (OH) Raceway Park will accumulate show-up points toward the Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship, as well as count toward the overall win bonus structure that was established before the beginning of Speedweek. The 2017 Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket champion will be crowned at the conclusion of the Speedweek finale at Atomic Speedway on Saturday, June 24.

All participants who entered action at Attica Raceway Park on June 16 will acquire 90 show-up points toward the Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship. Points acquired during the postponed A-main, set for September 2, will be applied to the overall Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions title chase once the feature is complete.

The postponed main event, which will be conducted separately during the originally scheduled Dirt Classic Ohio on Saturday, September 2, will only feature the drivers who pre-qualified during completed preliminary events. Drivers that accepted provisional starting positions on July 16 will have an opportunity to negate that decision, but must do so today, Saturday, June 17, and deliver that decision to an Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions official. Alternates, based on respective C-main and B-main results, may be given an opportunity to participate during the make-up feature if pre-qualified drivers are not present for the make-up event. Only the drivers present during the Ohio Sprint Speedweek opener at Attica Raceway Park will be eligible to race in the make-up feature.

Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket will continue later this evening – Saturday, June 17 – with a visit to the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Eldora gates are scheduled to swing open at 4:00pm on Saturday, June 17. Hot laps will hit the half-mile at 6:00pm, sharp. Those who cannot attend can watch online at www.eldoraspeedway.com. A pay-per-view broadcast will be available for purchase.