World of Outlaw Event at Red River Valley Postponed Until August 19th

From the World of Outlaws

WEST FARGO, N.D. (June 17, 2017) – Rain has forced the postponement of the Gerdau Recycling Duel in the Dakotas for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series originally scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota.

The event has been re-scheduled for Saturday, August 19. All tickets from the originally scheduled race will be honored for that date.

For more information on tickets, visit www.slspromotions.com or call 815-344-2023.