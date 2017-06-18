Courtney Captures Susquehanna Victory, Windom “Eastern Storm” Champ

From USAC

June 18, 2017 – York Haven, Pennsylvania- Tyler Courtney won the final night of USAC’s “Eastern Storm” at Speedway Sunday over Thomas Meseraull, Justin Grant, Brady Bacon and Kevin Thomas, Jr.. Chris Windom finished 9th, thus earning him the “Eastern Storm” Championship.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 18, 2017 – York Haven, Pennsylvania – Susquehanna Speedway – “Eastern Storm” Presented by DMI

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING RESULTS: 1. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-17.434; 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 44, Pace-17.452; 3. Thomas Meseraull, 27, Heffner-17.584; 4. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-17.614; 5. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-17.707; 6. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-17.721; 7. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-17.764; 8. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-17.772; 9. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-17.812; 10. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-17.831; 11. Aaron Farney, 15F, DCT-17.888; 12. Shane Golobic, 3, Franckowiak-17.960; 13. Kyle Robbins, 17R, Robbins-18.090; 14. Dave Darland, 71p, Phillips/Curb-Agajanian-18.093; 15. Jerry Coons, Jr., 39, Hogue-18.132; 16. Trevor Kobylarz, 14, RT-18.208; 17. Tony DiMattia, 50, DiMattia-18.264; 18. Alex Bright, 13K, Kaylor-18.284; 19. Gary Rooke, 42AU, Rooke-18.377; 20. Kyle Moody, 99, Moody-18.576; 21. Joey Biasi, B1, Biasi-18.577; 22. Matt Westfall, 54, Westfall-18.648; 23. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-19.094; 24. Michael Hamer, 47, Hamer-19.494.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Kobylarz, 2. Andretti, 3. Grant, 4. Windom, 5. Stockon, 6. Robbins, 7. Westfall, 8. Rooke. 2:30.95

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Bacon, 2. Darland, 3. Courtney, 4. Farney, 5. Thomas, 6. Moody, 7. Chapple, 8. DiMattia. 2:29.11

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Boespflug, 2. Bright, 3. Coons, 4. Meseraull, 5. Golobic, 6. Biasi, 7. Leary, 8. Hamer. NT

INDY RACE PARTS SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Rooke, 2. Leary, 3. Westfall, 4. Robbins, 5. Chapple, 6. Moody, 7. DiMattia, 8. Hamer. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tyler Courtney, 2. Thomas Meseraull, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 6. Chad Boespflug, 7. Aaron Farney, 8. Chase Stockon, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Shane Golobic, 11. Jarett Andretti, 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Alex Bright, 15. Kyle Moody, 16. Matt Westfall, 17. Jerry Coons, Jr., 18. Kyle Robbins, 19. Tony DiMattia, 20. Gary Rooke, 21. Isaac Chapple, 22. Trevor Kobylarz. NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Boespflug, Laps 4-11 Courtney, Laps 12-28 Meseraull, Laps 29-30 Courtney.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Kyle Moody (20th to 15th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Dave Darland

FINAL USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Grant-1058, 2-Windom-993, 3-Stockon-894, 4-Boespflug-887, 5-Courtney-806, 6-Thomas-783, 7-Bacon-710, 8-Leary-686, 9-Darland-623, 10-Andretti-607.

FINAL EASTERN STORM POINTS: 1-Windom-345, 2-Thomas-341, 3-Bacon-329, 4-Meseraull-326, 5-Grant-313, 6-Stockon-294, 7-Courtney-271, 8-Andretti-269, 9-Leary & Boespflug-240.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 23 – Terre Haute, Indiana – Terre Haute Action Track – “Tony Hulman Classic”