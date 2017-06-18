DeVault Wins at Plymouth

From Plymouth Speedway

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (June 17, 2017) — Pro Sprints race saw a heated battle Saturday at Plymouth Speedway trading third and fourth place between Eric Saunders of Lakeville and Michael Summers of Warsaw, until Summers’s wing came loose and he had to be pushed to the pits under caution. The end of this race looked similar to last week’s – and many weeks prior – with Zane DeVault and Garrett Saunders finishing in the top two spots. Two weeks ago, it was DeVault; last week G. Saunders and back up front this week, DeVault. Eric Saunders was third. Fourth place was Steven Hogue and fifth was John Gurley.