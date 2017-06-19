Gravel & Car #5 Score Ninth Outlaw Win of 2017
From CJB Motorsports
CARLISLE, PA. – June 19, 2017 – As the temperatures rise in the month of June, so does the intensity of David Gravel and his CJB Motorsports team.
Halfway through the sixth month of the calendar, the team paid a visit to Eagle (Neb.) Raceway. Gravel timed in 12th, started and finished 3rd in his heat and started the feature in 12th.
“It was my first time at Eagle,” said Gravel, driver of the GoMUDDY.com, J.R.C. Transportation Inc., C&S Lawn & Landscape #5. “We had a good run and made up ground in the feature and that was big for us. It was a really exciting place to go to.”
Up next was a trip north to Grand Forks, North Dakota and the River Cities Speedway on Friday, June 16th. Car #5 timed in fourth in the second group of qualifiers before finishing second in his heat and the Craftsman Club dash. With a front row starting spot, Gravel was in prime position to pick up another win after a three hour delay due to rain.
“It’s a bummer it rained,” said Gravel. “Typically, the track is three-grooves top-to-bottom. It was pretty narrow, you just had to try not to make any mistakes. I drifted up and let Kerry [Madsen] get by me, but we were lucky enough to get right back by him.”
The scheduled event at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D. was postponed due to rain. The event will be made up on Saturday, August 19th.
The team begins its quest for a tenth Outlaw win in 2017 with a stop at Granite City Speedway near Sauk Rapids, Minn. on Tuesday, June 20th. From there, stops at West Liberty (Iowa) Raceway on Friday, June 23rd and Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway on Saturday, June 24th.
“It’ll be an exciting three-race stretch for sure,” explained the Watertown, Conn. native. “Granite City has been a good place for us. West Liberty will be new and Beaver Dam is as about as fun of a place as you’ll find.”
BOX SCORE:
|Date
|Track
|Time Trial
|Heat start
|Heat finish
|Dash start
|Dash finish
|“A” start
|“A” finish
|Laps Led
|6/13/2017
|Eagle Raceway
|12
|3
|3
|12
|7
|0
|6/16/2017
|River Cities Speedway
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|35
2017 STATS:
Events: 40
Quick Times: 6
Wins: 10
Top-5’s: 24
Top-10’s: 36
Heat Race Wins: 11
Dash Wins: 6
Average Time Trial: 7.8
Average A-main finish: 5.5
Total Laps Led: 248
