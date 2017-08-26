Blake Hahn Triumphant With ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints At Crossville

By Bryan Hulbert

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (August 25, 2017) Taking on the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints at Crossville Speedway on Friday night, Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn charged from sixth to make the race winning pass on Harli White with two to go to pick up the night’s $2,000 top prize.

Battling early with the No. 42 of Andy McElhannon, the race for the runner-up spot allowed Harli White to pull to a comfortable margin. Starting to work traffic just past the race’s mid-point, McElhannon and Hahn closed the gap in a hurry. On the back bumper of White with 19 laps complete, Harli tried to work under a slower car but contact between the two nearly sent her into the pits, and spun the No. 00 of Tristan Lee.

Back to green with six to go, Hahn, from third, fired the slide job through turns one and two.

Nearly clearing McElhannon and White for the lead, Harli was able to put the Mesilla Valley Transportation back on the point. Knocking on the door with two to go, Hahn again tried the slide with this one putting the No. 52 out front for good for his first career win with the ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints.

Able to hold off Andy McElhannon for the runner-up spot, Harli had her hands full in doing so. On the front straightaway, she discovered the right rear shock had been rendered useless in the closing laps as all the oil had leaked out.

Brian Bell finished fourth with Seth Bergman making up the top-five. Skylar Gee was sixth with Kyle Amerson in tow. Garrett Green crossed eighth with Lane Whittington coming back from a flip in his Heat Race to finish ninth. Tristan Lee made up the top-ten.

Race Results:

ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints

Crossville Speedway – Crossville, Tenn.

Friday, August 25, 2017

Car Count: 15

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Harli White, [6]; 2. 23B-Brian Bell, [7]; 3. 29-Kyle Amerson, [5]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee, [4]; 5. 3G-Garrett Green, [2]; 6. 01-Shane Morgan, [3]; 7. 00-Tristan Lee, [1]; (DNS) 17-Jacob Necaise,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52H-Blake Hahn, [3]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman, [6]; 3. 42-Andy McElhannon, [4]; 4. 116-Nick Snyder, [5]; 5. (DNF) 52-Cody Karl, [1]; 6. (DNF) 4M-Michael Miller, [2]; 7. (DNF) 9-Lane Whittington, [7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 52H-Blake Hahn, [6]; 2. 17W-Harli White, [1]; 3. 42-Andy McElhannon, [2]; 4. 23B-Brian Bell, [8]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman, [7]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee, [5]; 7. 29-Kyle Amerson, [4]; 8. 3G-Garrett Green, [9]; 9. 9-Lane Whittington, [13]; 10. 00-Tristan Lee, [14]; 11. 52-Cody Karl, [10]; 12. 01-Shane Morgan, [11]; 13. 116-Nick Snyder, [3]; 14. 4M-Michael Miller, [12]; (DNS) 17-Jacob Necaise,