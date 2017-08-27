BABB SWEEPS WAR WEEKEND

From PORi

Eldon, MO (August 26, 2017) –

Craig Carroll and Babb brought the field to the green flag as the pair battled side by side for the top spot through turns one and two and down the backstretch. Carroll spun in between turns three and four with drivers taking evasive action to miss him, He would restart at the tail.

On the restart, Babb would set the pace with Todd McVay and Riley Kreisel trailing. Babb would lead the first four laps as the yellow would come out again for Korey Weyant, who lost a right rear tire in turn three. The DNF would mark the second one in a row for the current point leader.

On the restart, Babb again set the pace as he was followed by McVay and Kreisel. Babb would continue to lead until lap sixteen when Ty Hulsey, who started fifteenth, used the lowline to get by Babb, who was running the extreme high groove. Just behind the leaders, Kreisel was in a good battle for the third spot when he got into the wall in turn two. Kreisel would get upside down ending his evening.

With sixteen laps in the books, Hulsey would set the pace on the restart continuing to find speed on the bottom, but Babb was on a mission to sweep the weekend. Babb gained momentum running the top and eventually would get by Hulsey in stunning fashion. He would go on to take his second win of 2017 in the KCBJ Motorsports/Faith Flat Out Ministries Eagle with Five Star power. Hulsey had another strong run in the Risley’s Trash Service/Auto Glass Unlimited XXX with Risley power as he finished second after starting fifteenth earning him the Indy Race Parts Hard Charger Award. Anthony Nicholson would run third in the Razor Edge Graphics/DHR Suspension Dyno-Tech powered XXX. Quinton Benson came from seventeenth to fourth in his QBR/GHR/Sea to Sea Transportation XXX with Speed Shack 360 power. Rounding out the top five was Chris Parkinson in the Country Kids Daycare/54th Street Grill and Bar DRC with Kevin’s Liberty Machine power. Carroll moved back up fron tail to finish sixth as he was followed by Mitchell Davis. McVay was eighth with Dylan Kadous and JD Black rounding out the top ten.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints will be in action again on Friday, September 8 as they make their first ever appearance at Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Nebraska. That will be followed up at I-35 Speedway in Winston, Missouri Saturday, September 9 as cameras will be rolling to film an episode of the Dirty 30 for MAVTV.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League

8/26/17

Lake Ozark Speedway – 31 cars

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 – 8 laps

1. 42-Warren Johnson, Overland Park, KS (5); 2. 50LP-Todd McVay, Grain Valley, MO (7); 3. 7S-Wade Seiler, Alton, IL (4); 4. 37-Brian Beebe, Oak Grove, MO (1); 5. 2-Zach Clark, Lenexa, KS (2); 6. 31-Austin Sears, Macomb, IL (3); 7. 27-Danny Thoman, Lexington, MO (6); 8. 99E-Bailey Elliott, California, MO (8)

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 2 – 8 laps

1. 24C-Craig Carroll, Collinsville, OK (2); 2. 8D-Terry Babb, Decatur, IL (6); 3. 9-Casey Baker, Lone Jack, MO (1); 4. 22S-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats, MO (4); 5. 24H-Ty Hulsey, Owasso, OK (7); 6. 34-Corey Nelson, Eugene, MO (8); 7. 7JR-JD Black, Grain Valley, MO (5); 8. 93X-Taylor Walton, Warrensburg, MO (3)-DNF

Bell Helmets Heat 3 – 8 laps

1. 56-Mitchell Davis, Auburn, IL (5); 2. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone, MO (3); 3. 90-Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, MO (6); 4. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (7); 5. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney, MO (1); 6. 70-Pete Palazzolo, Pacific, MO (4); 7. 82-Vinny Ward, Warrenton, MO (2); 8. 20K-Kasey Burch, Farmington, MO (DNS)

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 4 – 8 laps

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS (5); 2. 31X-Dylan Kadous, Topeka, KS (1); 3. 77K-Katlynn Leer, Moulton, IA (2); 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson, Bartlett, TN (6); 5. 15B-Quinton Benson, Emma, MO (3); 6. 93-Steve Mahannah, Springfield, MO (7); 7. 20-Steve Thomas, Ludlow, IL (4)

B-Main presented by Mesilla Valley Transportation – 12 laps

1. 15B-Quinton Benson (3); 2. 34-Corey Nelson (1); 3. 93-Steve Mahannah (2); 4. 7JR-JD Black (8); 5. 20-Steve Thomas (9); 6. 2-Zach Clark (4); 7. 70-Pete Palazzolo (6); 8. 41-Brad Wyatt (5); 9. 99E-Bailey Elliott (10); 10. 82-Vinny Ward (11); 11. 27-Danny Thoman (7); 12. 37-Brian Beebe (DNS); 13. 31-Austin Sears (DNS); 14. 93X-Taylor Walton (DNS); 15. 20K-Kasey Burch (DNS)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints A-Main – 25 laps

1. 8D-Terry Babb (2); 2. 24H-Ty Hulsey (15); 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson (12); 4. 15B-Quinton Benson (17); 5. 65-Chris Parkinson (8); 6. 24C-Craig Carroll (1); 7. 56-Mitchell Davis (5); 8. 50LP-Todd McVay (3); 9. 31X-Dylan Kadous (10); 10. 7JR-JD Black (20); 11. 42-Warren Johnson (6); 12. 34-Corey Nelson (18); 13. 11W-Wyatt Burks (4); 14. 93-Steve Mahannah (19); 15. 77K-Katlynn Leer (13); 16. 7S-Wade Seiler (11); 17. 90-Riley Kreisel (7)-DNF; 18. 22S-Slater Helt (16)-DNF; 19. 99-Korey Weyant (9)-DNF; 20. 9-Casey Baker (14)-DNF