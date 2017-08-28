2017 Ironman 55 Rescheduled to Friday, August 3,2018



By Colby Gorniewicz

CONCORD, NC – August 25, 2017 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 announced today, with the postponed 2017 Ironman 55, one of the biggest “back to back” events on the 2018 schedule. For the first time ever, two $20,000 to win – 55 lap – features at the same track making the Ironman 55 weekend even grander.

The 2017 Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, was postponed on Saturday, August 5 when persistent rain hit the Pevely, MO-area and prevented the completion of one of the most exciting events on the calendar. The crowded race schedule and travel demands of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series made a 2017 rain date impossible.

The Outlaws will return to the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for a two-day weekend, Friday and Saturday, August 3 and 4, 2018. For the first time back-to-back $20,000 to win – $1,000 to start World of Outlaws events at the same venue!

The rescheduled 2017 Ironman 55 will run in its entirety on Friday, August 3, 2018. The 2018 Ironman 55 will run the following day on Saturday, August 4.

The Modified feature that was previously set will be made up on Friday, August 3, 2018.

Tickets from the 2017 Ironman 55 will be transferred to the Friday portion (August 3,2018) of the 2018 Ironman weekend. Ticket holders will need to hold on to their tickets. If reserved seats were purchased, the ticket buyer will have for the seat for the Friday night portion of the event.

General Admission ticket or a Pit Wristband holders will need to exchange those tickets at the respective booths.

New ticket buyers can purchase tickets by visiting WoOSprint.com/Tickets on the on-sale date. Stay up-to-date on future World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series events by visiting WoOSprint.com