Shane Morgan On Top With ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints

By Bryan Hulbert

MILTON, Fla. (September 2, 2017)

The first of two nights with the Southern Outlaw Sprints, Morgan was followed to the finish by Florida’s Danny Sams III with A.J. Maddox, Michael Miller, and Kyle Amerson making the top-five. Cassidy Lejeune was sixth after starting 11th with Butch David following from 12th. Brandon Blenden, Timmy Thrash, and Cody Karl rounded out the top-ten.

The Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints are back in action on Sunday, September 3 at Southern Raceway. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Race Results:

ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints

Southern Raceway – Milton, Fla.

Saturday, September 2, 2017

Car Count: 14

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4M-Michael Miller, [2]; 2. 3A-A.J. Maddox, [3]; 3. 52-Cody Karl, [6]; 4. 116-Nick Snyder, [1]; 5. 88-Brandon Blenden, [5]; 6. 5-Cassidy Lejeune, [7]; 7. 43JR-Richard Beasley Jr, [4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24D-Danny Sams III, [1]; 2. 29-Kyle Amerson, [4]; 3. 09-Timmy Thrash, [3]; 4. 01-Shane Morgan, [5]; 5. 00-Tristan Lee, [6]; 6. 21-Butch David, [7]; 7. 17-Jacob Necaise, [2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 01-Shane Morgan, [1]; 2. 24D-Danny Sams III, [3]; 3. 3A-A.J. Maddox, [5]; 4. 4M-Michael Miller, [4]; 5. 29-Kyle Amerson, [6]; 6. 5-Cassidy Lejeune, [11]; 7. 21-Butch David, [12]; 8. 88-Brandon Blenden, [9]; 9. 09-Timmy Thrash, [8]; 10. 52-Cody Karl, [7]; 11. 116-Nick Snyder, [2]; 12. 43JR-Richard Beasley Jr, [13]; 13. 00-Tristan Lee, [10]; 14. 17-Jacob Necaise, [14]