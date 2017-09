ALLISON 4-FOR-4 AFTER CARAWAY VICTORY

From USAC

Asheboro, NC…….. That’s five wins in six starts for Allison, who passed Sam Hatfield on lap 12 and led the rest of the 35-lapper to beat series point leader Jessica Bean, Neal Allison, Hatfield and Jake Trainor.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE RESULTS: September 4, 2017 – Asheboro, North Carolina – Caraway Speedway – “Labor Day Special”

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Nolan Allison, 16, Allison-17.063; 2. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-17.178; 3. Jagger Parker, 20, Parker-17.214; 4. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-17.260; 5. Sam Hatfield, 8, Hatfield-17.276; 6. Chris Lamb, 9, Lamb-17.634; 7. Jake Trainor, 8T, Trainor-17.671; 8. Jake Garcia, 35, Garcia-NT.

FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Nolan Allison, 2. Jessica Bean, 3. Neal Allison, 4. Sam Hatfield, 5. Jake Trainor, 6. Jake Garcia, 7. Chris Lamb, 8. Jagger Parker. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: 1-11 Hatfield, Laps 12-35 Nolan Allison.

NEW USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET POINTS: 1-Bean-1,047, 2-Nolan Allison-972, 3-George Kurtz-858, 4-Neal Allison-800, 5-Trainor-794, 6-Parker-652, 7-Hatfield-620, 8-Lamb-560, 9-Garcia-456, 10-Eric Lewis-282.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE: September 30 – Shenandoah (VA) Speedway