13th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals Quickly Approaching at Ohsweken

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 6, 2017) – The 13th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend at Ohsweken Speedway is coming up in less than two weeks, and preparations are well underway for the track’s signature event.

The 2017 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend will kick off with a Test & Tune session on Thursday, September 14, while racing will commence Friday, September 15 with the Burger Barn Night Before the Nationals, and finish with the 13th annual Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday, September 16.

The 13th annual Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals will again pay $12,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start the 35 lap A-Feature, along with several other cash awards. The entry list has grown steadily, with 40 cars currently pre-entered and many more expected this week. The Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars will be the support division for the 360 Sprint Cars on Saturday, September 16.

This year’s Burger Barn Night Before the Nationals again includes a pair of 15 lap A-Features for the 360 Sprint Cars, plus the Dave McLeod Memorial Shootout, Kevin Ward, Jr. Young Stars Challenge, and the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers.

Both of the Twin 15 A-Feature winners on Friday will be guaranteed a starting spot in the Saturday night Canadian Sprint Car Nationals A-Feature.

The Dave McLeod Memorial Shootout will feature top drivers from each of the six CSCN affiliate sanctions. The youngest drivers signed in for competition on the Night Before the Nationals will make up the 13 car starting field for the 13 lap Kevin Ward, Jr. “Young Stars Challenge”.

PRE-ENTRY DEADLINE – SEPTEMBER 8, 2017

The deadline for competitors to receive the “Early Bird” discount on their Canadian Sprint Car Nationals entry fee is September 8, 2017. “Early Bird” entries also permit the driver free entry to the pit area on Friday, September 15 AND Saturday, September 16. Teams are asked to submit entry information online at the following link: http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/?page_id=5093

BORDER CROSSING

Teams traveling to Ohsweken from outside Canada are encouraged to click on the following link – http://www.ohswekenspeedway.ca/BorderForm.pdf – to view and print documents which will help you in the international border crossing process.

CSCN HISTORY

The Canadian Sprint Car Nationals has been the annual season-closing event at Ohsweken Speedway since 2005, and brings together drivers and teams from several affiliated sanctioning organizations in the area, plus teams and drivers from all over North America and beyond. The event has drawn an average of 70 entries for the 12 previous editions, with a total of 249 different drivers from 16 American states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, and New Zealand taking part.

PAST CSCN WINNERS:

2005 – Kenny Jacobs, Holmesville OH USA

2006 – Steve Poirier, Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil QC Canada

2007 – Steve Poirier, Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil QC Canada

2008 – Wayne Johnson, Mustang OK USA

2009 – Shane Stewart, Bixby OK USA

2010 – Shane Stewart, Bixby OK USA

2011 – Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale TX USA

2012 – Steve Poirier, Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil QC Canada

2013 – Shane Stewart, Bixby OK USA

2014 – Jessica Zemken, Sprakers NY USA

2015 – Bryan Howland, Auburn NY USA

2016 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo IN USA

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Bombers, while the season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights, and has been a yearly stop on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series schedule since 2007.

