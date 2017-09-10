Foos Earns 2nd Fremont 410 Win; Reed Claims 7th Track Title

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (September 9, 2017) – DJ Foos sliced his way through lapped traffic like a surgeon to claim his second 410 sprint win of the season at Fremont Speedway Saturday, Sept. 9 on Kistler Racing Products Night. It was the second win of the season at “The Track That Action Built” for the Fremont, Ohio native.

“Wow, to go through what we have gone through the past month and then come out here and get a win says a lot about this team. I had to make some moves in lapped traffic that were close. I ran the bottom to see what was done there and when Lee (Jacobs) opened the top in three and four…it was just too good up there for me not to take it,” said Foos beside his Jet Express, Crown Battery, Kistler Racing Products, Kistler Engines, JLH General Contractor, NAPA of Bryan; Shelluke’s Bar & Grill backed machine.

Monclova, Ohio’s Byron Reed came into the season championship night third in points, but a good qualifying effort, a heat race win and a fourth place feature finish propelled him to his 7th Fremont Speedway track championship.

“I usually don’t pay too much attention to heat races other than to make sure I make the transfer. Then I started doing the math and was like ‘I got a chance at this.’ I want to thank Fremont based Crown Battery for all they do for us and the great fans at Fremont Speedway,” Reed said.

The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature was worth the price of the ticket as Bobby Clark, Paul Weaver and Nate Dussel battled each other and lapped traffic the last five laps. A caution with three laps to go gave Clark a clear track and the Fremont, Ohio driver scored his first win of the season and the 35th of his career at Fremont Speedway. It comes after Clark took a nasty spill last weekend at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Clark now sits 12th on the track’s all-time win list.

“I’m down to one car so I’m glad I got to start closer to the front tonight…I could be more careful that way. It’s been a terrible year; we’ve struggled all year. About the last month or so we figured some things out and the car’s been really good when I’m not crashing. I was glad to see that caution because I was having fits in lapped traffic. Every where I went they went to the same spot. I saw Paul (Weaver) the one time…I was comfortable with three to go but I was still waiting for the slide job,” said Clark beside his Fremont Fence, Kear’s Speed Shop, B&L Plumbing, Shelluke’s Bar, Nagy’s Equipment, Miller Rigging, Bit D’s Pizza, Schiet’s Motorsports, Willey’s Towing backed machine.

Dussel’s third place finish earned him a second consecutive track championship.

“I really didn’t come out here to point race…I kind of felt like we got that out of the way last year. We really wanted to win. This definitely helps considering we won two races this whole year and I feel like we’re a much better team than that. I didn’t want to see that last caution. Right before that I bounced it off the back stretch wall and I think I either bent the ladder or bent the right rear wheel and all of a sudden I could get rolling the bottom better,” said Dussel.

Wayne, Ohio’s John Brooks led flag to flag for his third win of the year in the McCullough Industries 602 Late Models. Brooks’ eighth career win at the track also garnered him his second straight track title.

“It took a little bit this year getting this car figured out. We had it working pretty good but made some changes today and put it on the scales and the scales broke. We didn’t know what we had. Then we loaded it in the trailer and the right front shock was broke too. It was a hell of a day but it worked out. Chris adjusted on it…it wasn’t worth a crap in hot laps. But he got it working good later,” said Brooks beside his Snack Time Vending, Foster Auto Repair backed #00.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti continued his domination in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks, recording his seventh feature win of the year. It marks is 39th career victory at Fremont Speedway, moving him to 11th on the track’s all-time win list.

“The guys give me a phenomenal truck once again. We had some issues and didn’t get to hot lap but the Jeff Babcock got it all figured out and here we are again. What a season,” said Valenti beside his A Plus Auto Center; Best Performance; Craig Miller Trucking; Dave Story Equipment; Real Geese backed #7B.

Fremont, Ohio’s Dustin Keegan drove to a third place finish to earn his first ever Fremont Speedway dirt truck track title.

“My dad and all the crew have given me a great truck all season. This is unbelievable…I used to sit in those stands and hope I’d get to race here one day and now to win a track championship…this is fantastic,” said an emotional Keegan.

Lee Jacobs and Foos led the field to green for the 30 lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main with Jacobs gaining the advantage over Foos, Bryan Broughton, Travis Philo, Chris Andrews, Valenti and Reed. Foos took several looks to Jacob’s inside over the first hand full of laps with Philo driving into third on lap six. The leaders caught the back of the field on lap eight with Jacobs maintaining the lead over Foos, Philo, Andrews, Broughton, Reed, Broc Martin and Valenti.

Foos and Jacobs switched lines in turns three and four on lap 14 and Foos powered into the lead as they raced into very heavy lapped traffic. A caution at the half way point gave Jacobs a shot at regaining the lead but Foos was too strong on the restart. Andrews took third n lap 17 and started to close on Foos and Jacobs while Philo and Reed battled for fourth. With eight laps remaining Foos raced into very heavy lapped traffic and Jacobs and Andrews closed.

Jacobs took several looks to Foos’ inside while the leader was hung up behind a lapped car. Foos made some daring moves in traffic the last hand full of laps and drove to the win over Jacobs, Andres, Reed and Philo

Matt Foos and Jimmy McGrath paced the field for the 25 lap 305 sprint A-main with Foos jumping into the lead at the drop of the green. Following a caution after a lap was scored, Foos again maintained the lead as Tyler Street jumped into second over McGrath, Clark, Joe Armbruster and 12th starting Weaver. Clark moved into third on lap three with Weaver taking fourth a circuit later. Street spun while running second on lap seven.

Clark powered under Foos for the lead on lap nine as Weaver applied pressure for the runner-up spot finally taking it on lap 14. Weaver methodically cut into Clark’s lead and as they raced into heavy lapped traffic with seven laps to go, took several looks to Clark’s outside for the lead. Weaver made a big bobble on the cushion in turns three and four with four laps to go, as Dussel dove to his inside with Clark in both of their sights. But, a caution with three laps to go gave Clark a clear track and he was able to drive to the win over Weaver, Dussel, John Ivy and Jamie Miller.

Brooks and Keegan brought the field to green for the McCullough Industries 602 Late Model A-main with Brooks jumping into the lead. Ky Harper took second on lap two and pressured Brooks. Several cautions in the opening five laps kept the field close but when the green flew with 10 laps to go, Brooks had his hands full with Harper and Chester Fitch. While battling for second on lap eight, Harper and Fitch made heavy contact, ending Fitch’s night.

Brooks hit his marks perfectly with the remaining six laps and drove to the win over Harper, Keegan, Brad Mitten and Skeeter Fitch.

Mitten and Brad Stuckey led the field to green for the 20 lap dirt truck feature with Mitten gaining the upper hand. Stuckey led laps two and three by a front bumper with Valenti taking the top spot on lap four just before a multi-truck crash. The race would go the rest of the way caution free.

Valenti drove away from the field while the battle for second heated up involving Stuckey, Kent Brewer, Keith Sorg and Daniel Roepke. With eight laps in Valenti’s lead was about eight truck lengths with Roepke now second followed closely by Brewer, Stuckey, Keegan, Sorg and Jeff Ward. Valenti took the checkers nearly eight truck lengths ahead of Roepke, Brewer, Keegan and Ward.

Fremont Speedway will play host to the 10th Annual Jim & Joanne Ford Classic Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16. Huge purses are on tap for the 410 sprints both nights…stay tuned for more information! For times and ticket prices go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

Fremont Speedway

Season Championship Night

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

Kistler Racing Products

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.22B-Ryan Broughton, 12.365; 2.5T-Travis Philo, 12.413; 3.23-DJ Foos, 12.551; 4.7-Shawn Valenti, 12.602; 5.81-Lee Jacobs, 12.718; 6.16-Chris Andrews, 12.725; 7.5-Byron Reed, 12.750; 8.97-Broc Martin, 12.760; 9.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.858; 10.45L-Brian Lay, 12.858; 11.27L-Brad Lamberson, 12.913; 12.45-Trevor Baker, 12.942; 13.60-Jody Keegan, 12.942; 14.2+-Brian Smith, 12.942; 15.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.958; 16.22D-Josh Davis, 12.962; 17.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.345; 18.18D-Bobby Distel, 13.414; 19.4-Tracy Hines, 99.190; 20.14H-Todd Heller, 99.630; 21.8J-Jess Stiger, 99.820;

Heat 1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[2] ; 2. 45L-Brian Lay[1] ; 3. 22B-Ryan Broughton[4] ; 4. 7-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 5. 60-Jody Keegan[5] ; 6. 22D-Josh Davis[6] ; 7. 4-Tracy Hines[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Broc Martin[2] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs[3] ; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron[6] ; 5. 27L-Brad Lamberson[1] ; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[5] ; 7. 14H-Todd Heller[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 2. 45-Trevor Baker[1] ; 3. 23-DJ Foos[4] ; 4. 16-Chris Andrews[3] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5] ; 6. 18D-Bobby Distel[6] ; 7. 8J-Jess Stiger[7]

A-Main 1 (30 Laps)

1. 23-DJ Foos[2] ; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs[1] ; 3. 16-Chris Andrews[6] ; 4. 5-Byron Reed[7] ; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 6. 7-Shawn Valenti[5] ; 7. 97-Broc Martin[8] ; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9] ; 9. 45L-Brian Lay[10] ; 10. 2+-Brian Smith[14] ; 11. 22M-Dan McCarron[17] ; 12. 22B-Ryan Broughton[4] ; 13. 60-Jody Keegan[13] ; 14. 68G-Tyler Gunn[15] ; 15. 45-Trevor Baker[12] ; 16. 4-Tracy Hines[19] ; 17. 27L-Brad Lamberson[11] ; 18. 22D-Josh Davis[16] ; 19. 8J-Jess Stiger[20] ; 20. 18D-Bobby Distel[18]

Hard Charger: 22M-Dan McCarron +6

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 12-Kyle Capodice[2] ; 2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 3. 77I-John Ivy[6] ; 4. 2F-Matt Foos[5] ; 5. 99-Alvin Roepke[7] ; 6. 21-Dustin Stroup[8] ; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 8. 66D-Chase Dunham[9] ; 9. 17J-Jeff Mills[4]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 8-Bobby CLark[1] ; 2. 4*-Tyler Street[2] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[6] ; 4. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath Jr[8] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 6. 25-Jason Keckler[7] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 8. 9R-Dustin Rall[9] ; 9. 2-Ricky Peterson[4]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 66-Jamie Miller[1] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 3. 73-Joe Armbruster[3] ; 4. 11G-Luke Griffith[2] ; 5. 47-Matt Lucius[5] ; 6. 09-Justin Adams[6] ; 7. 88N-Mike Burkin[7] ; 8. 44-Kyle Farmer[8]

B-Main 1 – (12 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 21-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 3. 25-Jason Keckler[2] ; 4. 66D-Chase Dunham[7] ; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 6. 44-Kyle Farmer[9] ; 7. 09-Justin Adams[3] ; 8. 9R-Dustin Rall[8] ; 9. 17J-Jeff Mills[10] ; 10. 88N-Mike Burkin[6]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 8-Bobby CLark[5] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[12] ; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[8] ; 4. 77I-John Ivy[6] ; 5. 66-Jamie Miller[10] ; 6. 2F-Matt Foos[1] ; 7. 99-Alvin Roepke[13] ; 8. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath Jr[2] ; 9. 21-Dustin Stroup[16] ; 10. 19R-Steve Rando[17] ; 11. 73-Joe Armbruster[4] ; 12. 47-Matt Lucius[15] ; 13. 12-Kyle Capodice[11] ; 14. 11G-Luke Griffith[7] ; 15. 36-Seth Schneider[14] ; 16. 4*-Tyler Street[3] ; 17. 25-Jason Keckler[18] ; 18. 7M-Brandon Moore[20] ; 19. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9] ; 20. 66D-Chase Dunham[19]

Hard Charger: 1W-Paul Weaver +10

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Heat 1 (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 4s-Keith Sorg[2] ; 2. 911-Mark Kachnmeister[3] ; 3. 16-Jim Holcomb[4] ; 4. 33H-Dan Hennig[7] ; 5. 99-Gene Potridge[8] ; 6. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 7. 51W-Thomas Anderson[6] ; 8. 45M-Brian Melnek Jr[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[5] ; 2. 17x-Dustin Keegan[1] ; 3. 23m-Brad Mitten[2] ; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer[8] ; 5. 36M-Cory Mccaughey[7] ; 6. 37-Eric DeVanna[4] ; 7. P51-Paul Brown JR[6] ; 8. 4X-Jimmy Sebetto[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 88-Danny Roepke Jr[2] ; 2. 33-Jeff Ward[5] ; 3. 5s-Brad Stuckey[6] ; 4. 32-Kevin Phillips[1] ; 5. 49X-Noah Wagner[3] ; 6. 3-Andy Earnhart[4] ; 7. 6K-Willie Keegan[7]

B-Main 1 (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 37-Eric DeVanna[2] ; 2. P51-Paul Brown JR[5] ; 3. 4X-Jimmy Sebetto[8] ; 4. 1H-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 5. 51W-Thomas Anderson[4] ; 6. 3-Andy Earnhart[3]

A-Main 1 (20 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 2. 88-Danny Roepke Jr[8] ; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[7] ; 4. 17x-Dustin Keegan[12] ; 5. 33-Jeff Ward[9] ; 6. 5s-Brad Stuckey[2] ; 7. 4s-Keith Sorg[4] ; 8. 23m-Brad Mitten[1] ; 9. P51-Paul Brown JR[17] ; 10. 32-Kevin Phillips[10] ; 11. 4X-Jimmy Sebetto[18] ; 12. 51W-Thomas Anderson[20] ; 13. 99-Gene Potridge[13] ; 14. 1H-Zeth Sabo[19] ; 15. 911-Mark Kachnmeister[5] ; 16. 33H-Dan Hennig[11] ; 17. 49X-Noah Wagner[15] ; 18. 16-Jim Holcomb[6] ; 19. 36M-Cory Mccaughey[14] ; 20. 37-Eric DeVanna[16]

Hard Charger: 17x-Dustin Keegan +8

602 Late Models – McCullough Industries

Heat 1 (6 Laps)

1. 101-Chester Fitch[4] ; 2. 34-Ky Harper[6] ; 3. 17x-Dustin Keegan[7] ; 4. 00-John Brooks[9] ; 5. 5-Chester Fitch III[1] ; 6. 6-Brad Mitten[5] ; 7. 27K-Jay King[3] ; 8. 12-Kyle Dukeshire[8] ; 9. 4M-Jamie Miller[2]

A-Main 1 (15 Laps)

1. 00-John Brooks[1] ; 2. 34-Ky Harper[3] ; 3. 17x-Dustin Keegan[2] ; 4. 6-Brad Mitten[6] ; 5. 5-Chester Fitch III[5] ; 6. 4M-Jamie Miller[9] ; 7. 101-Chester Fitch[4] ; 8. 12-Kyle Dukeshire[8] ; 9. 27K-Jay King[7]