BURKS SURVIVES WAR AT WINSTON

By Brooke Rowden

Winston, MO (September 9, 2017) – One night after destroying a car in a heat race flip, Wyatt Burks rebounded to pick up his third POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints win of 2017 on Saturday night at I-35 Speedway.

Katlynn Leer started on the pole and led the first lap as Korey Weyant moved into second. Leer ran out of racing room on lap two as she slid over the bank in turn four and spun to a stop.

Weyant assumed the top spot and would lead comfortably until Burks found enough speed to throw a slider in turns three and four on him. Weyant crossed over and gained the lead back as he entered turn one, but would run over the turn two banking and spin to a stop. This allowed Burks to assume the lead.

On a night that saw a majority of the drivers struggle with technical track conditions, Burks would go on to the win in his RCB Motorsports Maxim with Salina 410 power. JD Black was second in his S&S Electric Parker-powered Twister. Corey Nelson was third in the Valley Park Retirement Center Maxim with power from a JD Engine. Chris Parkinson was fourth with Terry Richards running fifth. Steve Mahannah was the Indy Race Parts Hard Charger as he advanced fifteen positions to run sixth with Casey Baker, Mitchell Davis, Vinny Ward, and Brian Beebe rounding out the top ten.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints will be in action next Saturday, September 16 as they make their final appearance of 2017 at the Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League

9/9/17

I-35 Speedway – 21 cars

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 – 8 laps

1. 42-Warren Johnson, Overland Park, KS (2); 2. 7JR-JD Black, Grain Valley, MO (4); 3. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (5); 4. 56-Mitchell Davis, Auburn, IL (3); 5. 93X-Taylor Walton, Warrensburg, MO (6); 6. 0-Brandon Stevenson, Holstein, IA (1); 7. 12-Andy Helm, Kearney, MO (7)

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 2 – 8 laps

1. 34-Corey Nelson, Eugene, MO (1); 2. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney, MO (2); 3. 77K-Katlynn Leer, Moulton, IA (7); 4. 9-Casey Baker, Lone Jack, MO (3); 5. 37-Brian Beebe, Oak Grove, MO (6); 6. 18-Terry Richards, Denton, NE (5); 7. 93-Steve Mahannah, Springfield, MO (4)

Bell Helmets Heat 3 – 8 laps

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS (2); 2. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone, MO (1); 3. 82-Vinny Ward, Warrenton, MO (3); 4. 22S-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats, MO (5); 5. 50-Mike Sosebee, Lenexa, KS (4); 6. 23K-Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (6); 7. 11-Frank Rodgers, Lucas, IA (7)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints A-Main – 25 laps

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks (3); 2. 7JR-JD Black (4); 3. 34-Corey Nelson (5); 4. 65-Chris Parkinson (8); 5. 18-Terry Richards (17); 6. 93-Steve Mahannah (21); 7. 9-Casey Baker (12); 8. 56-Mitchell Davis (11); 9. 82-Vinny Ward (9); 10. 37-Brian Beebe (14); 11. 93X-Taylor Walton (13)-DNF; 12. 50-Mike Sosebee (15); 13. 41-Brad Wyatt (7)-DNF; 14. 99-Korey Weyant (6)-DNF; 15. 11-Frank Rodgers (19)-DNF; 16. 77K-Katlynn Leer (1)-DNF; 17. 22S-Slater Helt (10)-DNF; 18. 23K-Rob Kubli (16)-DNF; 19. 42-Warren Johnson (2)-DNF; 20. 0-Brandon Stevenson (20)-DNF; 21. 12-Andy Helm (18)-DNF