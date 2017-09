JOHNSON LEADS ALL 30 TO EXTEND SOUTHWEST LEAD

From USAC

San Tan Valley, AZ…….. The win extended his point lead. Tye Mihocko took second ahead of Mike Martin, Landon Cling and Nick Aiuto.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 9, 2017 – San Tan Valley, Arizona – Arizona Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tye Mihocko (#5 Mihocko), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (#50 Massey), 3. Chris Bonneau (#78 Bonneau), 4. Mike Martin (#16 Martin), 5. Michael Curtis (#11C Curtis), 6. Shon Deskins (#7 Richards), 7. Joe Schoepner (#17 Schoepner), 8. Nick Aiuto (#27 Aiuto), NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. R.J. Johnson (#51 Martin), 2. Jeff Lowery (#45 Lowery), 3. Bruce St. James (#7K St. James), 4. Landon Cling (#54 Cling), 5. Matt Lundy (#98 Lundy), 6. Asa Kesterson (#18 Kesterson), 7. Cody Sickles (#18 Simington), 8. Brent Yarnal (#29 Yarnal). NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Tye Mihocko, 3. Mike Martin, 4. Landon Cling, 5. Nick Aiuto, 6. Shon Deskins, 7. Charles Davis Jr., 8. Chris Bonneau, 9. Matt Lundy, 10. Jeff Lowery, 11. Joe Schoepner, 12. Asa Kesterson, 13. Cody Sickles, 14. Bruce St. James, 15. Michael Curtis, 16. Brent Yarnal. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Johnson

HARD CHARGER: Nick Aiuto (16th to 5th)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: Tye Mihocko

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Johnson-1,032, 2-Davis-931, 3-Deskins-791, 4-Mihocko-717, 5-Aiuto-713, 6-Martin-632, 7-Bonneau-621, 8-Lundy-523, 8-Cling-500, 10-Stevie Sussex-496.

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACES: September 29 & 30 – Peoria, AZ – Canyon Speedway Park – “Sands Chevrolet Hall of Fame Classic”