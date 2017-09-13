Speed Shift TV to air Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple Header Live on Friday, September 15

By Tony Veneziano

SPENCER, Iowa — September 13, 2017 — The Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple Header features the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Outlaw Sprint Series (IRA), the Upper Midwest Sprint Series (UMSS) and the Traditional Sprint Car Series (non-wing) of the UMSS.

Leading the way for the IRA this season is Bill Balog, the seven-time series champion. Balog, who hails from North Pole, Alaska, but now calls Wisconsin home, has racked up 11 victories thus far in 2017 and also leads the series in top-five and top-10 finishes. Last weekend, Balog won at Amsoil Speedway in Northern Wisconsin to score his 99th career IRA win, which is the most all-time.

Scotty Thiel is currently second in the standings, on the strength of four wins. Scotty Neitzel, who is still chasing his first win of the season, is currently third in points. Kyle Marten, who picked up his first-career series win earlier this season, is fourth in points. Jeremy Schultz, the defending IRA champion, rounds out the current top-five.

Also following the tour this season is Blake Nimee, who is sixth in points. Steve Meyer sits seventh in the standings, with Russel Borland, in eighth, Dave Uttech ninth spot in points and Wayne Modjeski, rounding out the top-10.

A strong contingent of drivers will battle the IRA regular, including Knoxville Raceway track champion Ian Madsen and his brother Kerry Madsen. Fellow Knoxville regular RJ Johnson will also be in attendance, as will 15-year-old Gio Scelzi from California.

Leading the way for the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS) will be Chris Graf, from Glencoe, Wisconsin, who has a pair of wins this season. Kevin Bradwell is currently second in the UMSS standings, followed by Reed Allex, Chase Viebrock and Jared Goerges.

On the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series side, Mike Mueller is the point leader on the strength of four victories. Bryan Roach is currently second in the standings, with Jimmy Kouba, who also has three wins, in third. Scott Brandt, who has one win sits fourth in points, with Jake Kouba, who has two victories, rounding out the current top-five. A total of nine different drivers have won with the series this year.

A full race program awaits the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprints, beginning with hot laps, followed by time trials, heat races, a B-main and an A-Feature event. For both divisions of the UMSS, hot laps will open their night, followed by heat races, a B-main (if needed) and an A-Feature event.

For more information and to order the live broadcast of the Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple Header from Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa on Friday, September 15, visit https://www.speedshifttv.com.

