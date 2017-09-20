Ryan Burdett Wins Pink Lady Classic Against Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars/King Of The Wings At Meridian

By Ben Deatherage



And like the previous two nights the stars of the Pacific Northwest would try to defend their home turf against the regulars of the Royal Purple King Of The Wings Series. Meridian Speedway once again, like the night before, would host racing action with twenty-nine

cars filling the pits from Idaho, Oregon, California, and Utah as well as the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Ryan Burdett landed the pole for the feature of the 2017 Pink Lady Classic. The West Valley City, Utah pilot would get his elbows up

and set a torrid pace over the rest of the field. The main event would be completed without any sort of incident going from green to checkered. Burdett would obtain the win to be the seventh different winner of the campaign for the Royal Purple NSRA Winged

Sprintcars and the fifth winner with the King Of The Wings this season.

Meridian pilot Bryan Warf was second while Roseburg, Oregon’s Matt Hein got third. The rest of the top five was made up of the Joey and

Sarah Moore entry, driven by Adrian, Oregon teenager Tristen Spiers, in fourth and fifth finishing Johnny Geisler, of Meridian.

Johnny Geisler would be fast time of the night and set a new track record at 11.034 seconds. Heat races were won by Ryan Orchard of Sidney,

British Columbia, Carmichael, California’s Tom Baker, Kyle Bergerner from Salt Lake City, Utah, and Meridian native Colton Nelson. Casey Tillman, of Kuna, was the driver to finish first place in the consolation main event.

Once the night was completed and the points all tallied Aaron Willison would be declared the Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcar champion.

The Langley, British Columbia driver is the third different Canadian to have the honor the first one to do so since 2006.

Be sure and stay up to date with the Royal Purple NSRA Sprint Series by visiting the series website at www.nsraracing.com. Also, check

out the official Facebook page and click “Like” to follow the tour via your favorite electronic devices.

Royal Purple is the proud title sponsor of the NSRA Pavement Sprint Car Series. Royal Purple manufactures high-performance lubricants

for most automotive, industrial, marine, motorcycle and racing applications. It is considered the best synthetic motor oil by many end users. For more information or to find a store that carries these wonderful products log on to www.royalpurpleconsumer.com.

Race Results:

Royal Purple NSRA Race #9

Saturday, September 16th, 2017

Meridian Speedway

Meridian, Idaho

A Feature: 1. 36-Ryan Burdett, ; 2. 91-Bryan Warf, ; 3. 98H-Matt Hein, ; 4. 8-Tristen Spiers, ; 5. 25J-Johnny Giesler, ; 6. 12-Ron Larson,

; 7. 15-Eric Humphries, ; 8. 76-Andy Alberding, ; 9. 41-Aaron Willison, ; 10. 33-Kyle Alberding, ; 11. 88-Jason Conn, ; 12. 28-Colton Nelson, ; 13. 43-Kyle Bergener, ; 14. 3-Tom Baker, ; 15. 77-Matt Elliott, ; 16. 68-Mike Anderson, ; 17. 2-Austin Carter, ;

18. 32-Ryan Orchard, ; 19. 98-Ken Hamilton, ; 20. 9-Duane Zeinstra, ; 21. 9J-Stacey Jensen, ; 22. 26T-Casey Tillman, ; 23. 24-Jim Waters, ; 24. 7-A.J. Russell,

B Feature: 1. 26T-Casey Tillman, ; 2. 2-Austin Carter, ; 3. 9-Duane Zeinstra, ; 4. 98-Ken Hamilton, ; 5. 7V-Justin Segura, ; 6. 12M-Aaron

McPeak, ; 7. 4-Aiden Spiers,

Heat 1: 1. 32-Ryan Orchard, ; 2. 33-Kyle Alberding, ; 3. 91-Bryan Warf, ; 4. 98-Ken Hamilton, ; 5. 36-Ryan Burdett, ; 6. 68-Mike Anderson,

; 7. 7V-Justin Segura,

Heat 2: 1. 3-Tom Baker, ; 2. 2-Austin Carter, ; 3. 77-Matt Elliott, ; 4. 98H-Matt Hein, ; 5. 24-Jim Waters, ; 6. 7-A.J. Russell, ; 7.

9-Duane Zeinstra,

Heat 3: 1. 43-Kyle Bergener, ; 2. 4-Aiden Spiers, ; 3. 76-Andy Alberding, ; 4. 15-Eric Humphries, ; 5. 9J-Stacey Jensen, ; 6. 8-Tristen

Spiers, ; 7. 12M-Aaron McPeak,

Heat 4: 1. 28-Colton Nelson, ; 2. 41-Aaron Willison, ; 3. 25J-Johnny Giesler, ; 4. 12-Ron Larson, ; 5. 26T-Casey Tillman, ; 6. 88-Jason

Conn, ; 7. 68L-Tom Paterson,

Qualifying: 1. 25J-Johnny Giesler, ; 2. 15-Eric Humphries, ; 3. 98H-Matt Hein, ; 4. 91-Bryan Warf, ; 5. 12-Ron Larson, ; 6. 8-Tristen

Spiers, ; 7. 24-Jim Waters, ; 8. 36-Ryan Burdett, ; 9. 41-Aaron Willison, ; 10. 76-Andy Alberding, ; 11. 77-Matt Elliott, ; 12. 33-Kyle Alberding, ; 13. 88-Jason Conn, ; 14. 9J-Stacey Jensen, ; 15. 7-A.J. Russell, ; 16. 68-Mike Anderson, ; 17. 28-Colton Nelson,

; 18. 43-Kyle Bergener, ; 19. 3-Tom Baker, ; 20. 32-Ryan Orchard, ; 21. 26T-Casey Tillman, ; 22. 4-Aiden Spiers, ; 23. 2-Austin Carter, ; 24. 98-Ken Hamilton, ; 25. 7V-Justin Segura, ; 26. 9-Duane Zeinstra, ; 27. 12M-Aaron McPeak, ; 28. 68L-Tom Paterson, ;

29. 26-Cory Lockwood