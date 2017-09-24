Gardner Wins USAC / CRA Feature at Perris

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 23, 2017 – Perris, California – Perris Auto Speedway – “10th Annual Glenn Howard Classic”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.756; 2. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich- 16.769; 3. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.787; 4. Mike Spencer, 4S, Gansen-16.834; 5. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-16.979; 6. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-17.032; 7. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-17.050; 8. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-17.186; 9. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-17.221; 10. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.241; 11. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-17.292; 12. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-17.303; 13. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-17.338; 14. Trent Williams, 52, Williams-17.345; 15. Eddie Tafoya, 51T, Tafoya-17.392; 16. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.431; 17. Stevie Sussex, 42, Cheney-17.441; 18. Landon Cling, 21K, Kruseman-17.475; 19. Verne Sweeney, 98V, Tracy-17.614; 20. Randy Waitman, 90, Waitman-18.119; 21. Sterling Cling, 7K, Kruseman-18.551; 22. Gary Marshall Jr., 72, Marshall-18.554; 23. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-NT; 24. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-NT; 25. Matt Stewart, 23, Bellegante-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Johnson, 2. Adams, 3. Roa, 4. Spencer, 5. McCarthy, 6. Gansen, 7. Sweeney, 8. Stewart, 9. Marshall. 2:51.07

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Sussex, 2. L.Williams, 3. Swanson, 4. A.Williams, 5. T.Williams, 6. J.Vander Weerd, 7. Waitman, 8. C.Williams. NT

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. R.Vander Weerd, 3. Faria, 4. Malcolm, 5. Ellertson, 6. L.Cling, 7. S.Cling, 8. Tafoya. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED SEMI: (12 laps) 1. J.Vander Weerd, 2. Gansen, 3. T.Williams, 4. Ellertson, 5. L.Cling, 6. Sweeney, 7. Waitman, 8. C.Williams, 9. Stewart, 10. Marshall, 11. S.Cling, 12. McCarthy. 3:31.38

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. R.J. Johnson, 3. Mike Spencer, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Richard Vander Weerd, 6. Danny Faria Jr., 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. Brody Roa, 9. Cody Williams, 10. Logan Williams, 11. Jace Vander Weerd, 12. Tommy Malcolm, 13. Max Adams, 14. Chris Gansen, 15. Jeremy Ellertson, 16. Trent Williams, 17. Matt McCarthy, 18. Verne Sweeney, 19. Landon Cling, 20. Matt Stewart, 21. Gary Marshall Jr., 22. Randy Waitman, 23. Austin Williams. NT

**Tafoya flipped during the third heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 A.Williams, Laps 4-30 Gardner