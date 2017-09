Feature Winners: September 21 – 24, 2017

Thursday September 21, 2017

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial – Sammy Swindell

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Hockett / McMillin Memorial – Logan Seavey

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Kalib Henry

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Nor Cal Posse Shootout – Justyn Cox

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Danny Dietrich

Friday September 22, 2017

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Jeff Bland Jr.

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brady Short

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ethan Barrow

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Eddie Wagner

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – United Sprint Car Series – Eric Riggins Jr.

Central Washington State Fair Speedway – Yakima, WA – Summer Thunder Series – Roger Crockett

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – World of Outlaws – BeFour the Crowns Showdown – Tim Shaffer

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency – Kyle Smith

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Akfred Galeridge

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tyler Thomas

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial – Sammy Swindell

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Hockett / McMillin Memorial – Logan Seavey

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints – Season Championship – Adam Ermolenko

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Brad Furr

Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour, United Racing Club – Outlaw Fall Nationals – Chuck Hebing

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman – Billy Brian

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Nor Cal Posse Shootout – Cory Eliason

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Wingless Oklahoma Warriors – Cody Jarvis

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Season Championship – Scott Fisher

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Greg Hodnett

Saturday September 23, 2017

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Sprint Invaders Association – Josh Schneiderman

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jeremy Campbell

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Peter Paulson

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints – Bob Newberry

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jake Hesson

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Jesse Mack

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Sprint Cars of New England – Scott Holcomb

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Interstate Racing Association – Carson Macedo

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Ryan Zelski

Central Washington State Fair Speedway – Yakima, WA – Summer Thunder Series – Logan Forler

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Parker Fredrickson

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – United Sprint Car Series – Lance Moss

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Rained Out

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – 4-Crown Nationals – Brady Bacon

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – National Midget Championship – 4-Crown Nationals – Spencer Bayston

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – 4-Crown Nationals – C.J. Leary

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USAC – Silver Crown Championship – 4-Crown Nationals – Tyler Courtney

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour, United Racing Club – Outlaw Fall Nationals – Danny Varin

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Carnival of Power – Brent Kratzmann

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – George White

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – World of Outlaws – Commonwealth Clash – David Gravel

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Jeff Bland Jr.

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dirt Classic – Lance Dewease

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Hockett/McMillin Memorial – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Hockett / McMillin Memorial – Logan Seavey

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Idaho Six Cylder Racing League – Tony Ackerland

Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – Virginia Sprint Series – Scott Lutz

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series – Kyle Ganoe

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Glenn Howard Classic – Damion Gardner

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Darin Gallagher

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Fall Nationals – Jan Howard

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals – Cody Gardner

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman – Frankie Herr

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – J.J. Hughes

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Ohio Dirt Blowout – Andrew Palker

Sunday September 24, 2017

LaSalle Speedway – LaSalle, IL – Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association – Bill Waite Jr. Memorial – Brooke Tatnell