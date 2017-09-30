McFadden Scores First Career World of Outlaws Victory

From Anthony Corini

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (September 29, 2017) – Australian James McFadden scored his first career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win in exciting fashion holding off Greg Hodnett and Donny Schatz to win the second night of the Williams Grove Champion Racing Oil National Open. Heading into tomorrow’s finale, Donny Schatz leads the National Open points and will be locked in to tomorrow’s Craftsman Club Dash. David Gravel, McFadden and Daryn Pittman are also locked in to tomorrow’s Dash.

McFadden, who has spent the majority of the past two Summer’s running in Central Pennsylvania for Matt Highlands, won his heat race and the Craftsman Club Dash to earn the pole of the 25-lap Feature.

Racing was delayed twice due to rain throughout the evening, once during the C Main and again after the initial start of the Feature.

After the final rain delay, McFadden got the jump on the complete restart over fellow front row starter, Greg Hodnett. A lap three red flag for Jac Haudenschild, who went for a wild ride after Danny Dietrich and Trey Starks got together, halted the action. Haudenschild walked away from the incident. On the ensuing double-file restart, Dale Blaney received contact and ended up on the hook setting up a single-file start.

McFadden once again was strong extending his lead as he approached traffic. McFadden had no problems with the first few lapped cars but was slowed significantly as he approached Alan Krimes, on the bottom, and Brian Brown, on the cushion.

“The track was equal. The bottom and the top were nearly the same speed. Krimes kept hitting the bottom perfectly and Brown was flirting with that cushion. I nearly destroyed myself and ended up in the trees trying to get by them,” McFadden said.

McFadden followed Krimes and Brown for the better part of the last ten laps, waiting to make a move. McFadden eventually got around Krimes but then was pinched hard by Brown, forcing him across the track allowing Krimes to get back by down low and more importantly allow Greg Hodnett and Donny Schatz to be on the leader’s back bumper.

Luckily for McFadden, he was able to work through lapped traffic and fend off a late race effort from both Hodnett and Schatz to score both his first career World of Outlaws and Williams Grove win.

“This is pretty amazing. I have never won on a half-mile before and to do so in Pennsylvania is pretty crazy,” an elated McFadden said in Victory Lane. The result was good enough for McFadden to lock into tomorrow’s Craftsman Club Dash as he sits third in event points.

Hodnett, who finished just .244 behind McFadden, and Schatz completed the podium. Brad Sweet and Shane Stewart completed the top five.

The Champion Racing Oil National

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, PA

Saturday September 29, 2017

Qualifying Flight-A: 1. 7S-Jason Sides, 16.976; 2. 69K-Lance Dewease, 17.03; 3. 41-Jason Johnson, 17.038; 4. 3-James McFadden, 17.064; 5. 49-Brad Sweet, 17.178; 6. 18-Ian Madsen, 17.204; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.212; 8. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 17.237; 9. 94-Ryan Smith, 17.264; 10. 11-T.J. Stutts, 17.329; 11. 87-Alan Krimes, 17.352; 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 17.357; 13. 16-Matt Campbell, 17.368; 14. 39M-Anthony Macri, 17.391; 15. 21P-Brian Montieth, 17.432; 16. 4-Parker Price-Miller, 17.463; 17. 17-Jac Haudenschild, 17.493; 18. 19-Brent Marks, 17.525; 19. 1X-Chad Trout, 17.611; 20. 13-Clyde Knipp, 17.76; 21. 75-Nicole Bower, 17.785; 22. 17M-Max McGhee, 17.853; 23. 45-Kyle Pruitt, 18.533

Qualifying Flight-B: 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 17.048; 2. 27-Greg Hodnett, 17.062; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 17.068; 4. 2-Shane Stewart, 17.155; 5. 15-Donny Schatz, 17.226; 6. 9-Daryn Pittman, 17.25; 7. 44-Trey Starks, 17.283; 8. 5-David Gravel, 17.313; 9. 21-Brian Brown, 17.324; 10. 1-Dale Blaney, 17.356; 11. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 17.473; 12. 58-Brock Zearfoss, 17.481; 13. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 17.49; 14. W20-Greg Wilson, 17.516; 15. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 17.529; 16. 44W-Rodney Westhafer, 17.58; 17. 14-Tony Stewart, 17.63; 18. 39-Cory Haas, 17.651; 19. 1XX-Tim Wagaman, 17.814; 20. 1A-Jacob Allen, 17.831; 21. 13K-Jordan Givler, 18.015; 22. 5B-Justin Barger, 18.025; 23. 12W-Troy Fraker, 18.682

Heat #1 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 41-Jason Johnson [2]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [3]; 3. 7S-Jason Sides [1]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich [4]; 5. 94-Ryan Smith [5]; 6. 21P-Brian Montieth [8]; 7. 87-Alan Krimes [6]; 8. 16-Matt Campbell [7]; 9. 1X-Chad Trout [10]; 10. 45-Kyle Pruitt [12]; 11. 17-Jac Haudenschild [9]; 12. 75-Nicole Bower [11]

Heat #2 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 3-James McFadden [2]; 2. 18-Ian Madsen [3]; 3. 19-Brent Marks [9]; 4. 11-T.J. Stutts [5]; 5. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart [6]; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri [7]; 8. 13-Clyde Knipp [10]; 9. 4-Parker Price-Miller [8]; 10. 69K-Lance Dewease [1]; 11. 17M-Max McGhee [11]

Heat #3 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe [1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [3]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 4. 44-Trey Starks [4]; 5. 21-Brian Brown [5]; 6. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [6]; 7. 51-Freddie Rahmer [8]; 8. 49X-Tim Shaffer [7]; 9. 14-Tony Stewart [9]; 10. 1XX-Tim Wagaman [10]; 11. 12W-Troy Fraker [12]; 12. 13K-Jordan Givler [11]

Heat #4 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 27-Greg Hodnett [1]; 2. 2-Shane Stewart [2]; 3. 5-David Gravel [4]; 4. 58-Brock Zearfoss [6]; 5. 9-Daryn Pittman [3]; 6. 1-Dale Blaney [5]; 7. 39-Cory Haas [9]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 9. 44W-Rodney Westhafer [8]; 10. 1A-Jacob Allen [10]; 11. 5B-Justin Barger [11]

Craftsman Club Dash (6 Laps): 1. 3-James McFadden [2]; 2. 27-Greg Hodnett [1]; 3. 41-Jason Johnson [4]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz [6]; 5. 2-Shane Stewart [8]; 6. 49-Brad Sweet [5]; 7. 24-Lucas Wolfe [3]; 8. 18-Ian Madsen [7]

C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer: 1. 39-Cory Haas [2][-]; 2. 1X-Chad Trout [3][-]; 3. 17-Jac Haudenschild [1][$150]; 4. 1XX-Tim Wagaman [4][$150]; 5. 1A-Jacob Allen [6][$150]; 6. 75-Nicole Bower [7][$125]; 7. 13K-Jordan Givler [8][$125]; 8. 12W-Troy Fraker [12][$125]; 9. 45-Kyle Pruitt [11][$125]; 10. 13-Clyde Knipp [5][$125]; 11. 17M-Max McGhee [9][$125]; 12. 5B-Justin Barger [10][$125]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer: 1. 69K-Lance Dewease [1][-]; 2. 1-Dale Blaney [2][-]; 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [4][-]; 4. 87-Alan Krimes [3][-]; 5. 49X-Tim Shaffer [6][$300]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart [5][$250]; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri [9][$225]; 8. 21P-Brian Montieth [11][$200]; 9. 51-Freddie Rahmer [10][$200]; 10. 16-Matt Campbell [7][$200]; 11. 39-Cory Haas [15][$200]; 12. 1X-Chad Trout [16][$200]; 13. W20-Greg Wilson [8][$200]; 14. 44W-Rodney Westhafer [12][$200]; 15. 4-Parker Price-Miller [13][$200]; 16. 14-Tony Stewart [14][$200]

Feature: (25 Laps) 1. 3-James McFadden [1][$10,000]; 2. 27-Greg Hodnett [2][$5,000]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [4][$3,000]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet [6][$2,700]; 5. 2-Shane Stewart [5][$2,500]; 6. 41-Jason Johnson [3][$2,200]; 7. 18-Ian Madsen [8][$2,000]; 8. 24-Lucas Wolfe [7][$1,800]; 9. 2M-Kerry Madsen [10][$1,600]; 10. 5-David Gravel [12][$1,450]; 11. 69K-Lance Dewease [21][$1,300]; 12. 19-Brent Marks [11][$1,200]; 13. 9-Daryn Pittman [20][$1,100]; 14. 7S-Jason Sides [9][$1,000]; 15. 11-T.J. Stutts [15][$950]; 16. 58-Brock Zearfoss [16][$900]; 17. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [23][$850]; 18. 94-Ryan Smith [17][$750]; 19. 21-Brian Brown [18][$725]; 20. 87-Alan Krimes [24][$700]; 21. 11K-Kraig Kinser [19][$700]; 22. 44-Trey Starks [14][$700]; 23. 21P-Brian Montieth [27][$]; 24. 48-Danny Dietrich [13][$700]; 25. 1-Dale Blaney [22][$700]; 26. 17-Jac Haudenschild [25][$]; 27. 51-Freddie Rahmer [26][$]; Lap Leaders: James McFadden 1-25; KSE Hard Charger Award: 69K-Lance Dewease[+10]