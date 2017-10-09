GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY SET FOR HALLOWEEN PARTY SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

By Robert Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA (October 8, 2017) – Legendary Billy Pauch has achieved many accomplishments in modified racing, winning features and championships at almost every race track in the Northeast. Pauch has won the prestigious Freedom 76 at Grandview and won eleven Thunder on the Hill sprint car feature events, but going into the Saturday night, October 14 Mods at the Madhouse 40 lap Traffic Jam, he is still looking for his first Thunder Series modified victory.

Pauch is one of many drivers pre-entered for the season finale that will pay $5,000 to win, $1,000 for tenth and $500 to start the main event. And just for the record, Billy Pauch Jr is the defending winner of this event.

This haunting Halloween trick-or-treat celebration is on tap for fans attending Grandview Speedway’s ‘Triple Thunder Thriller’ 2017 Modified Traffic Jam finale on Saturday, October 14 with the green flag falling at 6 PM. The rain date is Sunday, October 15 with a 5 PM starting time.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presents Mods at the Madhouse – the conclusion of the 28th season of Thunder action – featuring the popular Halloween Party, is a full-show with three divisions of racing action including a Big-Block vs. Small-Block Modified challenge Traffic Jam, the Sportsman division, and the MASS Sprint Cars.

Fans are invited to come dressed for the occasion, Halloween costumes will be the popular attire of the night with awards going out to best dressed for children and adults. Please expect some Halloween candy and of course, this night always provides some tricks and treats along the way.

The roster of pre-entries joining the Pauch family include Jeff Strunk, Craig VonDohren, Duane Howard, Ryan Godown, Rick Laubach, Ryan Watt, Mike Gular, Danny Bouc, Kenny Gilmore, Jared Umbenhauer, Justin Grim and Steve Young just to name a few.

There is no entry fee but drivers must pre-enter to be eligible for the posted payoff. Drivers may pre-enter by calling 443 513 4456.

A special rules package is offered as a ‘treat’ to the region’s competitors, with both American Racer and Hoosier tires allowed for competition, and either Big-Block or Spec Small-Block engines permitted.

The popular Sportsman division is also on the card, competing for a $1,300 top prize for 25-laps of competition on ‘the hill.’ A loosened tire rule is in effect for the Sportsman – competitors are allowed to compete on Hooser or American Racer rubber. Grandview Sportsman rules are in effect and competitors are allowed to run sail panels. Full rules are available on the Grandview Speedway website.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Haloween Party has been a staple of the Grandview Speedway schedule for over 15 years and will once again include the fan Costume parade. Race fans young and old are encouraged to dress in costume to be eligible for special Halloween prizes.

‘Joe the Pizza Dude’ will offer up hot, delicious, and FREE pizzas to the rowdiest of race fans before the action kicks off. Make some noise when ‘The Pizza Dude’ comes around, to earn yourself a free pizza!

Fans interested in early admission can take part in our Advance Ticket program. Advanced tickets are available by calling 443-513-4456, where you can leave a message with your name, contact number, and the number of tickets you would like. Tickets may be paid for, and picked-up at the Grandview Speedway Will Call window on race night after 3:00 PM. Advanced ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 3:30 PM a full half-hour before General Admission tickets go on sale.

General Admission ticket pricing for Saturday, October 14 is $25 for adults, Children 6-11 are $10 and Kids 5 & Under are FREE! Pit Area admission is $35, and a license is not required.

The Pit gates open at 2:00 PM, Advanced ticket holders can enter at 3:30 PM, General Admission gates open at 4:00 PM and the first Green flag flies at 6:00 PM. In the event of rain, Sunday, October 15 will be the rain date with 5 PM starting time.

NAPA Auto Parts continues their long run with the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series as the title sponsor joined by Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment and GALCO Business Communications.

About Grandview Speedway

Grandview Speedway is a high-banked one-third mile clay oval, celebrating their 55th Anniversary season in 2017.