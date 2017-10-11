$5,000 Truck Lungs High Plains Shootout Continues @ 81 Speedway Saturday

By John Lemon



Tulsa Okla. (October 11, 2017) – The Ameri-Flex / OCRS sprint car series travels northward to 81 Speedway in Park City Kansas this Saturday night in what will be the second to the last event in 2017 for the road travelers. The championship points battle is mathematically down to just 3 drivers. Zach Chappell, Shane Sellers and Sheldon Barksdale are alive. In likelihood terms, it’s a two horse race between Chappell and Sellers as just 47 points separate the two with just 2 events remaining. Each driver will be seeking their first series title. Sellers won last Sunday at the Red Dirt raceway while Chappell finished 6th.

In addition, the event will also be the second leg of the $5,000 “Truck Lungs High Plains Shootout”. The 3-race mini series was slated to end at 81 Speedway but a rainout last weekend at the Enid Speedway (who was scheduled to host round two) forced that event to October 22nd leaving Enid Speedway to now host the finally of the $5,000 shootout. The top 10 in the Truck Lungs High Plains Shootout point standings will get a share of the $5,000 jackpot. Drivers must compete in all 3 of the mini series events to qualify for the point fund awards. Whit “The Gasman” Gastineau currently leads the Truck Lungs shootout standings with Andrew Deal, Sellers, Chappell and Alex Sewell rounding out the top five.

Truck Lungs is a manufacturer of on board air delivery systems for trucks and SUV’s. Representatives from the company will be at the speedway with a truck equipped with the system and will be available to speak to the race fans about their product.

Also on the docket at 81 Speedway, the URSS 305 sprint car series will be in action along with the Sooner Late Model Series. In the previous visit to 81 Speedway by the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series back in May, 4-time series champion Jamie Passmore scored the victory. It was the first time back to the historic track for the Tulsa Oklahoma based series since an October 2009 outing and the race teams were thrilled to be there and are looking forward to having the opportunity to compete at the 3/8-mile track once more.

NUTZ n’ BOLTZ:

Truck Lungs Cash O’ Matic

With the change of the Enid Speedway date to October 22nd due to last Saturday’s cancellation of the event due to wet grounds, its elbows-up time for those that competed in round 1 of 3 at the Thunderbird Speedway in August. Given that the T-Bird race is now past, the drivers now know they are racing for the extra cash with just 2 events to go and thus will see their nightly take increase for their efforts. With $1,000 of the $5,000 shelled out to the top point earner in the mini series, the mind set is each of these next two races will now pay an extra $500 for such a reward. The top 10 payout for those that competed in all 3 of the Truck Lungs High Plains Shootout looks like this:

1) $1,000

2) $700

3) $600

4) $550

5) $500

6) $400

7) $325

8) $315

9) $310

10) $300

Only If It Had Been A 30 Lapper

Johnny Kent’s race Sunday at the Red Dirt Speedway was a heart breaker. After leading several laps and with his car working to perfection, Kent got caught up with a lapped car on the 30th of 40 laps and wound up spectating the final few laps from the pits. Kent was so close to his first win of 2017 he could taste it. On the positive side, Kent feels he has found a balance in car he has ling been searching for and is eager for these next couple of races to take place.

Straight To The Recycling Center

Noah Gass had a heart breaker of his own. In the A-1 machine Shop heat race. Gass’ night ended in turns 1 and 2 of the opening lap when trouble lurked ahead. With nowhere to go, Gass was collected like a field barn in an Oklahoma tornado and wadded up his ride. Both of the aluminum wings were crushed and ready to take to the recycling center. Gass did walk away unharmed and almost didnt make the trip due to a summer flu like system he encountered just 48 hours prior to the race. Another night of a movie and chicken soup would have been far less costly.

Heart Breakers 3 and 4

Two other drivers that were bummed in last weeks affair were Mickey Walker and Steven Shebester. They were racing wheel to wheel and trading masterful slide jobs that a fan would pay extra to see. The two made contact on the back stretch that knocked each other out of contention. Till that point, it was a fantastic display of driving by the two drivers. For Shebester, it was his Ameri-Flex / OCRS series debut.

Uncompleted Note Taking

The Red Dirt Raceway event was open to the 305 sprint drivers to compete with the 360 machines with a couple of modifications. Two drivers, Shebester and Cody Jarvis made the tow to the Meeker Oklahoma track. Series officials were wanting to weigh how the different motor packages fared under actual competition without motor restrictions. Jarvis had issues in one of two Wesmar Racing Engines B-Feature’s and did not transfer to the Ameri-Flex A-Feature. Shebester was in the process of providing great feedback while running in the top 5 until his misfortune took place. There will be another chance to gather notes as the two packages will be allowed to compete together at the same time at the Enid Speedway show.

Didn’t Win But Was The Star Of The Show

When Andrew Deal takes four wheels onto a track surface, he is a threat to win in anything at anytime. He did not draw in for the evening at RDR and was placed in the last spot in the last heat. With no passing points to earn (penalty for not drawing in), Deal’s work was cut out for him. He finished 3rd the the second of 2 Car & Fleet Parts heat races and just missed an automatic berth to the main event. Deal won the first of 2 Wesmar B mains then started 13th in the Ameri-Flex main event. He finished second while running with a broken shock for 2/3 of the race. His run also netted him the Amsoil Hard Charger of the night as well. As the late Jim Valvano once said: “Never never give up”.

The schedule for the 81 Speedway event looks like this:

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Cars with URSS Sprint Cars & Sooner Late Model Series

Where: 81 Speedway / Park City Kansas

When: Saturday October 14th, 2017

Time: Main Gates open at 5pm / Racing at 7:00pm (OCRS Drivers Meeting @ 5:30pm)

Tickets: $20 12yrs and up / 11yrs and under free

Track Phone: (316) 755.1781

Track website: www.race81speedway.com

Track Location: 81 Speedway sits just 1/2-mile west of I-135 at Exit 16.

Its going to be a fantastic weekend of racing. We will see you at the racetrack!

