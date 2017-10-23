Breidinger Scores Feature Win 14 at Las Vegas

From USAC

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (October 20, 2017) — Toni Breidinger of Hillsborough, Calif. scored an all-time USAC female feature victpory record 14th win Friday night in the “Senator’s Cup Fall Classic” at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She led the final eight laps after passing Jesse Love IV in a race featuring four different lap leaders. Love finishd second ahead of Annie Breidinger, Cody Jessop and Joey Iest.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET PAVEMENT RACE RESULTS: October 20, 2017 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring – “Senator’s Cup Fall Classic”

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Toni Breidinger, 80, Breidinger-15.366; 2. Adam Lemke, 98, Lemke-15.433; 3. Jesse Love IV, 38, Love-15.447; 4. Joey Iest 17, Iest-15.695; 5. Tyler Slay, 26B, Breidinger-15.812; 6. Cody Jessop, 44L , Love-15.864; 7. Annie Breidinger, 75, Breidinger-15.922; 8. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-16.051; 9. Ethan DeGuevara, 21, West-16.280. (Johnny Nichols, 14, Nichols-16.125 time disallowed)

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. T.Breidinger, 2. Love, 3. A,Breidinger, 4. Slay, 5. Nichols. NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Lemke, 2. Jessop, 3. Iest, 4. Brannon, 5. DeGuevara. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Toni Breidinger, 2. Jesse Love IV, 3. Annie Breidinger, 4. Cody Jessop, 5. Joey Iest, 6. Blake Brannon, 7. Johnny Nichols, 8. Ethan DeGuevara, 9. Adam Lemke, 10. Tyler Slay. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 A.Breidinger, Laps 6-21 Lemke, Lap 22 Love, Laps 23-30 T.Breidinger.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET PAVEMENT POINTS: 1-Love-766, 2-A.Breidinger-715, 3-Lemke-657, 4-Tom Paterson-558, 5-T.Breidinger-588, 6-Iest-432, 7-Nichols-517, 8-Brannon-506, 9-Jessop-243, 10-Antonia Boscacci-206.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET OVERALL POINTS: 1-Love-1,360, 2-Lemke-1,247, 3-A.Breidinger-1,183, 4-Tom Paterson-1,148, 5-Brannon-799, 6-T,Breidinger-558, 7-Iest-543, 8-Nichols-517, 9-Jessop-362, 10-Antonia Boscacci-288.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET RACE: October 21 – Las Vegas (NV) Motor Speedway Bullring – “Senator’s Cup Fall Classic”