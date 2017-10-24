OneDirt World Short Track Championship Welcomes Division Sponsors

From Colby Gorniewicz

CONCORD, N.C. (October 23, 2017) – DIRTcar Racing welcomes some of the best known brands in motorsports to the second annual OneDirt World Short Track Championship, October 26-28, with contingency awards totaling over $50,000 across all divisions.

The inaugural OneDirt World Short Track Championship attracted over 300 racers across nine divisions during three nights of thrilling dirt track racing. The second edition of the burgeoning event will once again give grassroots racers a rare chance to battle at Charlotte’s impressive dirt track.

Division sponsorship is as follows: Fox Shox Pro Late Models; Chevy Performance Pro Sprint Cars; Summit Racing Equipment DIRTcar UMP Modifieds; Hoosier Racing Tire Pro Modifieds; DRIVEN Racing Oil Crate Sportsman; COMP CAMS Mini Stocks; VP Racing Fuels Sportsman Modifieds; and QuarterMaster Hornets.

In addition to the division sponsorship, each of the sponsors is posting contingency awards across all divisions, for a total value over $50,000.

• OneDirt: subscription to OneDirt Magazine for every driver entered ($6,000 cash value)

• Fox Shox: $3,000 in product awards and over $6,500 in shocks

• Chevy Performance: a unique drawing, open to all crate engine class drivers, for a new Chevy Performance 602 or 604 crate engine with a value of up to $6500

• QuarterMaster: over $4000 in product awards

• Comp Cams: $4,000 in product awards

• DRIVEN Racing Oil: $4,500 in product awards and over $500 in product

• VP Racing Fuel: over $3,000 in product awards

• Summit Racing Equipment: $3,000 in cash value gift cards

• Gotta Race: $3,000 in Gotta Race apparel

• Hoosier: $3,000 of Hoosier prize packages

By registering to compete in the second annual OneDirt World Short Track Championship, each driver entered into a crate-motor class will be entered into a raffle for a brand-new Chevrolet Performance 602 or 604 crate motor (raffle winner to receive the engine for their division as specified on their entry form) . However, drivers who complete their advanced registration prior to the event will receive a SECOND entry into the drawing, doubling their chances to win. Register today!

Another unique contingency award, Comp Cams and DRIVEN Racing Oil have partnered with Racequip to provide the innovative Fiber Polymer Reinforced Vesta15 full face Snell-2015 helmet to race winners in each division, totaling over $3,000 in product.

Dirt racing’s family reunion kicks off Thursday with a three-day event at the Dirt Track at Charlotte. The OneDirt World Short Track Championship will put on center stage eight divisions, featuring the best weekly racers across the country, in pursuit of a purse in excess of $110,000.

The OneDirt World Short Track Champion mega-event, from October 26-28, will be the prelude to the prestigious Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals, giving weekly racers a chance to even the playing field.

Two-day general grandstand admission (Friday and Saturday) will be $55 for adults. Children 13-and-under get in free. Single-day general admission will also be available. Tickets will only be sold at the track during the event. Camping at the Charlotte Motor Speedway campground can be reserved in advance by contacting the Speedway’s camping office at 800-455-FANS

Family, friends and fans of dirt short track racing that are not able to make it to Charlotte for the second annual OneDirt World Short Track Championship can follow the coverage multiple ways: DIRTVision.com will offer LIVE pay-per-view packages of the event in its entirety. Full nightly race-recaps can be found on OneDirt.com as well as DIRTcar.com. And of course, you can always follow along on DIRTcar Racing’s Twitter and Facebook pages.