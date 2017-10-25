Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories Extends OCRS Title Sponsorship Through 2022

From John Lemon

TULSA, Ok. (October 25, 2017) – During the drivers meeting at the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint car season finale at the Enid Speedway last Sunday, Corvan Robison, owner of Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories, announced his company has agreed to extend their title sponsorship of the Tulsa Oklahoma based Oil Capital Racing Series through the 2022 racing season. With this announcement, current race teams of the series, as well as future teams, can take comfort knowing that the 16 year old series will continue to have the stability it has produced for the past several seasons.

“Corvan has been with us for a decade and has just been phenomenal for the series,” said series owner Barry Grabel. “We strive to be the best series we can be and it takes companies like Ameri-Flex to provide the resources needed to reach objectives we set out for. We are fortunate to be able of have a friend and a partner such as Corvan and his Ameri-Flex business. The race teams keeping racing for more money than they ever have year after year and Ameri-Flex is key in making that happen.”

Robison had a few words to say to the teams in attendance: “With this 5 year deal with OCRS, I (Ameri-Flex) am showing that I am here for you. I will support you if you choose to support the series. We will continue to do everything we can to make OCRS a great series. I may show up and put $500 extra in a race (beyond the advertised purse). I may put in $1,000 more, you just never know what extras I will also do. What I’m saying to you is: I want you to get the best you can get, and with our support, you will.”

At the World of Outlaws event at the Salina Highbanks last Saturday, Robison announced that “Ameri-Flex Challenge III” will take place on September 29, 2018 at the Highbanks. As in 2017, the race will pay $3,000 to win and $1,000 to start. Grand National Trailer will also return as the presenting sponsor. The 2018 format will be announced at a later date.

Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories began its relationship with the OCRS sprint car series as a contingency sponsor awarding a $50 contingency certificate at each venue. In 2012, Ameri-Flex increased their participation by becoming the “Hard Charger” sponsor. A season later, Ameri-Flex added a heat race to sponsor with the hard charger award. In 2015, the company elevated their support to the role of “Title Sponsor” for the series. That began as a 1 year commitment, then a 2-year pledge and now, the 5 year offering.

With the 2017 racing season completed, next up is the 2017 AMERI-FLEX / OCRS Awards Banquet.

When: Saturday December 9, 2017

Where: Signs of the Times / Sapulpa Oklahoma

Time: 6pm dinner followed by awards ceremony & entertainment

Tickets: $20 (payable at the door)

www.signsofthetimessapulpa.com