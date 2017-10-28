World Short Track Schedule Pushed Up Two Hours on Saturday

From Colby Gorniewicz

CONCORD, N.C. (October 17, 2017) — Due to the growing threat of rain on Saturday evening, DIRTcar Racing and Charlotte Motor Speedway have decided to push the schedule up two hours in hopes of completing the 16+ races on deck for night three of the OneDirt World Short Track Championship.

Everything on schedule for night three will now begin two hours earlier. Pit gates will open at 10 a.m., inspection at 11 a.m., spectator gates at 2 p.m., with open ceremonies at 2:45 p.m. and racing set to begin at 3 p.m. Should the weather still prevent completion of all feature races, the OneDirt World Short Track Championship will continue on Sunday.

Racing action continues tonight for night two of the OneDirt World Short Track Championship. Spectator gates open at 4:00 p.m., and racing starts at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the OneDirt World Short Track Championship are available at the ticket booths at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the action live on DIRTvision.com.