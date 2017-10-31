Oswego Speedway Supports Children’s Museum of Oswego’s Build, Play, Grow Campaign



From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (October 27, 2017) – Oswego Speedway is proud to announce its support of the Children’s Museum of Oswego’s Build, Play, Grow Campaign ahead of the 68th consecutive season of action at the ‘Steel Palace,’ set to begin this May.

Used for the benefit of children, families, educators, and caregivers in the Oswego community, ‘CMOO’ is a non profit organization which houses a variety of interactive exhibits designed to promote physical and intellectual development which focus on aspects of current and historical local significance, imaginative play, the arts, science, and mathematics.

The Children’s Museum of Oswego also offers programs for various age groups that provide a structured learning objective such as crafts, topics in science exploration, environmental studies, music and movement, and literacy activities. An agricultural exhibit donated by C’s Farm Market as well as a hardware store exhibit donated by Burke’s Do It Best Home Center include recent additions.

As part of the new partnership with the Children’s Museum, located at 7 West Bridge Street in Oswego, an interactive Oswego Speedway exhibit will be added as well. Within the exhibit, children will have the opportunity to get suited up and participate in a ‘race’ of their own, or perhaps ‘crew’ on their own race team.

Already in the works, the Oswego Speedway exhibit is set to be the final piece of the ‘Town Square’ area at CMOO. The historic ⅝ mile oval will be reduced down to a child-sized backdrop to a ‘pit area,’ which will house racing gear and even a model Supermodified.

“The Children’s Museum is excited to collaborate with the Oswego Speedway on the final piece of the Town Square exhibit area,” said Jillian Shaver, executive director at CMOO. “The Steel Palace will be the backdrop for an engaging hands-on activity where children can dress-up like a race car driver or a member of the pit crew and race to change the tires, fuel the car and perform mechanical adjustments on a model of a Supermodified.”

This new Oswego Speedway exhibit is expected to be unveiled around the time of the 62nd annual edition of Budweiser International Classic Weekend at the speedway, which will take place from August 31 through September 2 in 2018.

“We are very excited to assist in making Oswego Speedway a part of the new Town Square at the Children’s Museum of Oswego,” said track owner John Torrese. “It is important to keep the younger generation involved in the sport and CMOO provides the perfect opportunity for us to engage in that effort. Oswego Speedway is looking forward to seeing the finished product of this exhibit next year and looks forward to collaborating with the museum on all of the ideas we have to put this together.”

While Opening Day has been set for Saturday, May, 26, the 2018 schedule and rules packages for Oswego Speedway are nearly complete and will be released in the coming days.

Oswego Speedway’s Mitchell’s Speedway Press Hall of Fame Banquet will take place Saturday, November 4 at 6pm in the Lake Ontario Event Conference Center located at Best Western PLUS Captain’s Quarters on East 1st Street in Oswego.

Banquet tickets are available in the speedway box office, located at 300 E. Albany St. in Oswego, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10am to 1pm on Saturday, October 28. This Saturday will be the final day to purchase tickets for the event. Tickets for the evening’s festivities and dinner are $45.

To book a room at the Best Western PLUS Captain’s Quarters, phone a hotel representative at (315)-342-4040 or visit online at www.BestWestern.com.